Conduent Incorporated : Services and Solutions Summary

Conduent Services and Solutions Summary Q2 2020 Cautionary Statements Forward-Looking Statements This document contains "forward-looking statements", as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "should," "could", "may," "continue to," "if," "growing," "projected," "potential," "likely," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial results, condition and outlook; changes in our operating results; general market and economic conditions; the strength of our pipeline being greater than it has in a long time; our focus on near-term projects and expectations that such projects will result in improved client performance optimization, client retention programs, enhanced service level agreement monitoring, and contract standardization; our expectations that we will overachieve on our $100M cost transformation program for 2020 (which we also refer to as a cost reduction initiative); and our projected financial performance for Q3 2020 and the strength of our position for the remainder of the year. In addition, all statements regarding the anticipated effects of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and the responses thereto, including the pandemic's impact on general economic and market conditions, as well as on our business, customers, and markets, results of operations and financial condition and anticipated actions to be taken by management to sustain our business during the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic and related governmental and business actions, as well as other statements that are not strictly historical in nature, are forward looking. These statements reflect management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are also subject to the significant continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial results and financial condition, which is dependent on developments which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted. Important factors and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; government appropriations and termination rights contained in our government contracts; risk and impact of potential goodwill and other asset impairments; our ability to renew commercial and government contracts, including contracts awarded through competitive bidding processes; our ability to recover capital and other investments in connection with our contracts; our ability to attract and retain necessary technical personnel and qualified subcontractors; our ability to deliver on our contractual obligations properly and on time; competitive pressures; our significant indebtedness; changes in interest in outsourced business process services; our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our services and to improve our cost structure; risk and impact of geographical events, natural disasters and other factors (such as pandemics, including COVID-19) in a particular country or region on our workforce, customers, vendors, partners and the global economy; claims of infringement of third-party intellectual property rights; the failure to comply with laws relating to individually identifiable information, and personal health information and laws relating to processing certain financial transactions, including payment card transactions and debit or credit card transactions; breaches of our information systems or security systems or any service interruptions; our ability to estimate the scope of work or the costs of performance in our contracts; our continuing emphasis on and shift toward technology- led digital transactions; customer decision-making cycles and lead time for customer commitments; our ability to collect our receivables, including those for unbilled services; a decline in revenues from, or a loss of, or a reduction in business from, or failure of significant clients; fluctuations in our non-recurring revenue; our failure to maintain a satisfactory credit rating; our ability to attract and retain key employees; increases in the cost of telephone and data services or significant interruptions in such services; our failure to develop new service offerings; our ability to modernize our information technology infrastructure and consolidate data centers; our ability to comply with data security standards; our ability to receive dividends or other payments from our subsidiaries; changes in tax and other laws and regulations; changes in government regulation and economic, strategic, political and social conditions; the outcome of litigation to which we are a party from time to time; changes in the volatility of our stock price and the risk of litigation following a decline in the price of our stock; and other factors that are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section, the "Legal Proceedings" section, the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section and other sections in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements 2 made by us in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they are made. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Cautionary Statements Non-GAAP Financial Measures We have reported our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Accordingly, we believe it is necessary to adjust several reported amounts, determined in accordance with GAAP, to exclude the effects of certain items as well as their related tax effects. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the results of the current period against the corresponding prior period. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and providing such non-GAAP financial measures to investors allows for a further level of transparency as to how management reviews and evaluates our business results and trends. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on certain of these non-GAAP measures. 3 Purpose We deliver mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments - creating exceptional outcomes for our clients and the millions of people who count on them. Automating processes Improving efficiencies Enabling growth Reducing costs Improving end-user outcomes, satisfaction and loyalty 4 An Essential Partner to our Clients Our Clients Exceptional Outcomes Efficiencies Cost Savings Growth Contact Centers Transaction Human Resource Processing Services Mission-critical Services & Solutions Transportation Healthcare Government The Millions of People Who Count on Them Improved End User Experiences Streamlined & Effective Simple & Satisfying Improved Outcomes 5 Who We Are Among the Largest Business Services Companies in the Market C O M M E R C I A L On behalf of global enterprises, we transform business processes by automating and streamlining mission-critical operations through our deep industry experience and the latest technology solutions, to drive efficiencies, reduce costs, increase compliance and enable revenue growth, while enhancing the end user experience. Core Offerings • HR Services • Business Operations • Medical Claims Solutions Management • Financial Industry • Healthcare Solutions Solutions • Customer • Finance, Accounting, & Experience Management Procurement • Document Management G O V E R N M E N T On behalf of federal, state and local governments, we deliver mission-critical services and solutions that reduce costs, increase program participation, and improve compliance for agencies while providing intuitive, easy-to- use tools for the people and communities they serve. Core Offerings • Child Support • Government Solutions Healthcare Solutions • Payment Solutions • Labor, Workforce & General Government T R A N S P O R T A T I O N On behalf of government agencies and authorities in the transportation industry, we deliver mission-critical mobility and payment solutions that improve automation, interoperability, and decision-making to streamline operations, increase revenue, and reduce congestion while creating safer communities and seamless travel experiences for consumers. Core Offerings • Road Usage Charging • Public Safety Transit

Curbside Management ~54% ~29% ~17% of revenue (1) of revenue (1) of revenue (1) 6 (1) FY 2019. Revenue adjusted to exclude divestitures. For detailed reconciliations of all non-GAAP measurements, please reference the Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation, filed with the SEC on Form 8-k on Feb 20, 2020. Driving Exceptional Outcomes for Clients Over $11B In child support payments processed more efficiently each year Over 40% client savings From streamlining services and collections 50% cost savings by Transforming traditional communications into digital interactions Over $9.5B In tolling revenue processed each year getting travelers to their destinations faster $17B in savings From more precise analysis of 25 million medical bills Up to 40% Efficiency increase in HR operations 7 And the Millions of People Who Count on Them 25M 2.5M 10M 11M 185M cardholders with contact center global employees Traveler insured patients modern digital interactions and participants transactions in the U.S. payment solutions every day supported through electronic (2/3 of all insured) tolling 8 Conduent Services & Solutions Commercial Healthcare Commercial Contact Center Payer Provider Pharma & Medical Claims Phone Email Chat Self-service Life Sciences Management Commercial HR Services Commercial Transaction Processing Health & Wealth & HR Learning & Customer Document & Payments Finance, Accounting Wellness Retirement Management Development Communications Data Management Processing & Procurement Transportation P Government Roadway Transit Curbside Public Payments Child Case Eligibility & Government Usage Management Safety Support Management Enrollment Healthcare 9 Mission-critical Services and Solutions Commercial Healthcare On behalf of the healthcare industry, we deliver mission-critical administration, clinical support and medical management solutions across the health ecosystem to reduce costs, increase compliance and enhance utilization, while improving health outcomes and experience for members and patients. Transportation On behalf of government agencies and authorities in the transportation industry, we deliver mission-critical mobility and payment solutions that improve automation, interoperability, and decision-making to streamline operations, increase revenue, and reduce congestion while creating safer communities and seamless travel experiences for consumers. Government On behalf of federal, state and local governments, we deliver mission-critical services and solutions that reduce costs, increase program participation, and improve compliance for agencies while providing intuitive, easy-to-use tools for the people and communities they serve. Transaction Processing Contact Center HR Services On behalf of businesses and governments, we transform business processes by automating and streamlining mission-critical operations through the latest technology solutions, to drive efficiencies, improve security and enable revenue growth, while creating a seamless end user experience. On behalf of businesses and governments, we deliver mission-critical contact center services ensuring personalized, empathetic end-user experiences in the channel of choice, to reduce costs, enable scale, and revenue growth, while driving speed to resolution and customer satisfaction. On behalf of global organizations and governments, we deliver mission-critical,technology-enabled HR services and solutions that improve business processes across the employee journey to maximize business performance, while increasing employee satisfaction, engagement and overall wellbeing. 10 Transportation Solutions Solutions On behalf of government agencies and authorities in the transportation industry, we deliver mission-critical mobility and payment solutions that improve automation, interoperability, and decision- making to streamline operations, increase revenue, and reduce congestion while creating safer communities and seamless travel experiences for consumers. Enabling Technology Curbside Management Public Safety Road Usage Transit Charging • Citation & Permit • Photo Enforcement • Tolling • Fare Collection Administration • Data Analytics • Urban Congestion • Intelligent Mobility • Enforcement • Violations Management • CAD/AVL • Asset & Resource Processing • Mileage-Based User Management Business Intelligence & Data Analytics

Curbside Demand Management Digital Process Mobility Artificial Analytics AR/VR Automation Optimization Intelligence Government Services Solutions Government Payments Child Support Labor, Workforce, and Healthcare Solutions Services General Government Solutions On behalf of federal, • Medicaid Management • Card Solutions - Closed • State Disbursement Unit • Unemployment Insurance / state and local • Provider Services Loop (SDU) Solutions ​ HRS governments, we deliver • Medicaid Business - EBT, WIC, ECC • Child Support Enforcement • Workers Compensation mission-critical services • Intelligence • Card Solutions - Open Systems (CSES)​ • Parks and Recreation and solutions that reduce Pharmacy Benefits Loop • Child Support Payment • Utilities costs, increase program Management - EPC, Way2Go, Cards ​ • Information Technology participation, and improve • Eligibility DirectExpress • ExpertPay™​ compliance for agencies • Electronic Visit (Cloud) • Print and Mail​ while providing intuitive, Verification easy-to-use tools for the • Case Management • Child Care Credentialing people and communities and Case Management they serve. Enabling Technology Portals Mobile Apps Artificial Cognitive Automation Digital Process End User Intelligence Analytics Optimization Experience Commercial Healthcare Services & Solutions Services & Solutions On behalf of the healthcare industry, we deliver mission-critical administration, clinical support and medical management solutions across the health ecosystem to reduce costs, increase compliance and enhance utilization, while improving health outcomes and experience for members and patients. Payer Provider Pharma & Medical Claims Life Sciences Management • Member Engagement • Midas Health • Patient Access • Medical Bill Review • Eligibility & Analytics Solutions • Injury & Loss Authorizations • Clinical & Quality • Patient & Provider Reporting • Core Administration Management Engagement Solutions • 24/7/365 Nurse Triage Processing • Community Health • Clinical Trial Support • Utilization Review • Audit & Compliance Solutions • Payment Integrity .Conduent Infection Comparative Case Patient Data Curation Analytics Surveillance Analytics Management Safety & Dashboards Enabling Technology End User Mobility Artificial Automation Experience Intelligence Business Operations Solutions Services & Solutions Document Financial Industry Finance, Accounting Legal, Compliance Management and Solutions & Procurement and Analytics Automation On behalf of businesses and governments, we transform business processes by automating and streamlining mission-critical operations through our deep industry experience and the latest technology solutions, to drive efficiencies, improve security and enable revenue growth, while enhancing the end user experience. • Document Imaging • Financial Services • F&A Document Digitization • eDiscovery Services • Data Extraction and Operations • Source-to-Pay • Managed Review and Legal Classification • Core Banking • Digital Payment Services Staffing • Business Process Operations • Document Analytics Automation • Order-to-Cash • Capital Markets • Assessment and • Record-to-Report • Customer Experience Operations Insights Analytics and Content • Transformational Consulting Monitoring Enabling Technology Digital Process Transaction- Artificial Analytics Automation Blockchain Automation Intensive Intelligence Processing Customer Experience Management Solutions Customer Experience Management Customer Customer Customer CX Analytics Contact Services Engagement Platform Communications On behalf of businesses and governments, we deliver mission- critical omnichannel customer experience management services and solutions, both human and digital, throughout the entire customer life cycle, ensuring personalized, empathetic end- user experiences to reduce costs, enable scale, and grow revenue, while driving insights, speed to resolution and customer satisfaction. • Customer Care • Customer Data • Customer • Call Analytics • Sales Platform Communications • Data • Customer Journey Management (CCM) • Retention Analytics • Multichannel • Tech Support Orchestration • Real-time Communication • Collections Decisioning Engine Services • Interactive Engagement Solutions Enabling Technology Digital Process Mobile Artificial Analytics Automation Optimization Intelligence HR Services & Solutions Services & Solutions On behalf of global organizations and governments, we deliver mission-critical, technology- enabled HR services and solutions that improve business processes across the employee journey to maximize business performance, while increasing employee satisfaction, engagement and overall wellbeing. Health & Wellness RightOpt

BenefitWallet

Health & Welfare Administration

Compliance Management

Annual Enrollment Management Wealth & HR Workforce Retirement Management Enablement • Defined Benefit • Recruitment & • Learning Administration Onboarding Administration & • Defined Contribution Administration Delivery Administration • Workforce & Talent • Learning Content • Financial Wellness Management Design & Curation • Non-Qualified Plan • Payroll Administration • Employee Administration • Separation & Engagement & • Total Rewards Severance Solution Communications • BenefitWallet Enabling Technology Life@Work Conduent Artificial Analytics Automation AR/VR Case Access Point Intelligence Management © 2020 Conduent, Inc. All rights reserved. Conduent and Conduent Agile Star are trademarks of Conduent, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Attachments Original document

