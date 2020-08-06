Log in
CONDUENT INCORPORATED

(CNDT)
Conduent Incorporated : Services and Solutions Summary

08/06/2020

Conduent

Services and Solutions

Summary

Q2 2020

Cautionary Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements", as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "should," "could", "may," "continue to," "if," "growing," "projected," "potential," "likely," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial results, condition and outlook; changes in our operating results; general market and economic conditions; the strength of our pipeline being greater than it has in a long time; our focus on near-term projects and expectations that such projects will result in improved client performance optimization, client retention programs, enhanced service level agreement monitoring, and contract standardization; our expectations that we will overachieve on our $100M cost transformation program for 2020 (which we also refer to as a cost reduction initiative); and our projected financial performance for Q3 2020 and the strength of our position for the remainder of the year. In addition, all statements regarding the anticipated effects of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and the responses thereto, including the pandemic's impact on general economic and market conditions, as well as on our business, customers, and markets, results of operations and financial condition and anticipated actions to be taken by management to sustain our business during the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic and related governmental and business actions, as well as other statements that are not strictly historical in nature, are forward looking. These statements reflect management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are also subject to the significant continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial results and financial condition, which is dependent on developments which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted.

Important factors and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; government appropriations and termination rights contained in our government contracts; risk and impact of potential goodwill and other asset impairments; our ability to renew commercial and government contracts, including contracts awarded through competitive bidding processes; our ability to recover capital and other investments in connection with our contracts; our ability to attract and retain necessary technical personnel and qualified subcontractors; our ability to deliver on our contractual obligations properly and on time; competitive pressures; our significant indebtedness; changes in interest in outsourced business process services; our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our services and to improve our cost structure; risk and impact of geographical events, natural disasters and other factors (such as pandemics, including COVID-19) in a particular country or region on our workforce, customers, vendors, partners and the global economy; claims of infringement of third-party intellectual property rights; the failure to comply with laws relating to individually identifiable information, and personal health information and laws relating to processing certain financial transactions, including payment card transactions and debit or credit card transactions; breaches of our information systems or security systems or any service interruptions; our ability to estimate the scope of work or the costs of performance in our contracts; our continuing emphasis on and shift toward technology- led digital transactions; customer decision-making cycles and lead time for customer commitments; our ability to collect our receivables, including those for unbilled services; a decline in revenues from, or a loss of, or a reduction in business from, or failure of significant clients; fluctuations in our non-recurring revenue; our failure to maintain a satisfactory credit rating; our ability to attract and retain key employees; increases in the cost of telephone and data services or significant interruptions in such services; our failure to develop new service offerings; our ability to modernize our information technology infrastructure and consolidate data centers; our ability to comply with data security standards; our ability to receive dividends or other payments from our subsidiaries; changes in tax and other laws and regulations; changes in government regulation and economic, strategic, political and social conditions; the outcome of litigation to which we are a party from time to time; changes in the volatility of our stock price and the risk of litigation following a decline in the price of our stock; and other factors that are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section, the "Legal Proceedings" section, the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section and other sections in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements 2 made by us in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they are made. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Cautionary Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have reported our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Accordingly, we believe it is necessary to adjust several reported amounts, determined in accordance with GAAP, to exclude the effects of certain items as well as their related tax effects. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the results of the current period against the corresponding prior period. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and providing such non-GAAP financial measures to investors allows for a further level of transparency as to how management reviews and evaluates our business results and trends. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on certain of these non-GAAP measures.

3

Purpose

We deliver mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments - creating exceptional outcomes for our clients and the millions of people who count on them.

Automating processes

Improving efficiencies

Enabling growth

Reducing costs

Improving end-user outcomes, satisfaction and loyalty

4

An Essential Partner to our Clients

Our Clients

Exceptional Outcomes

Efficiencies

Cost Savings

Growth

Contact

Centers

Transaction

Human

Resource

Processing

Services

Mission-critical

Services & Solutions

Transportation

Healthcare

Government

The Millions of

People Who Count

on Them

Improved End User

Experiences

Streamlined & Effective

Simple & Satisfying

Improved Outcomes

5

Who We Are

Among the Largest Business Services Companies in the Market

C O M M E R C I A L

On behalf of global enterprises, we transform business processes by automating and streamlining mission-critical operations through our deep industry experience and the latest technology solutions, to drive efficiencies, reduce costs, increase compliance and enable revenue growth, while enhancing the end user experience.

Core Offerings

HR Services

Business Operations

Medical Claims

Solutions

Management

Financial Industry

Healthcare Solutions

Solutions

Customer

Finance, Accounting, &

Experience Management

Procurement

Document Management

G O V E R N M E N T

On behalf of federal, state and local governments, we deliver mission-critical services and solutions that reduce costs, increase program participation, and improve compliance for agencies while providing intuitive, easy-to- use tools for the people and communities they serve.

Core Offerings

Child Support

Government

Solutions

Healthcare Solutions

Payment Solutions

Labor, Workforce &

General Government

T R A N S P O R T A T I O N

On behalf of government agencies and authorities in the transportation industry, we deliver mission-critical mobility and payment solutions that improve automation, interoperability, and decision-making to streamline operations, increase revenue, and reduce congestion while creating safer communities and seamless travel experiences for consumers.

Core Offerings

• Road Usage Charging • Public Safety

  • Transit
  • Curbside Management

~54%

~29%

~17%

of revenue (1)

of revenue (1)

of revenue (1)

6

(1) FY 2019. Revenue adjusted to exclude divestitures.

Driving Exceptional Outcomes for Clients

Over

$11B

In child support payments processed more efficiently each year

Over

40%

client savings

From streamlining services and collections

50%

cost savings by

Transforming traditional communications into digital interactions

Over

$9.5B

In tolling revenue processed each year getting travelers to their destinations faster

$17B

in savings

From more precise analysis of 25 million medical bills

Up to

40%

Efficiency increase in

HR operations

7

And the Millions of People Who Count on Them

25M

2.5M

10M

11M

185M

cardholders with

contact center

global employees

Traveler

insured patients

modern digital

interactions

and participants

transactions

in the U.S.

payment solutions

every day

supported

through electronic

(2/3 of all insured)

tolling

8

Conduent Services & Solutions

Commercial Healthcare

Commercial Contact Center

Payer

Provider

Pharma &

Medical Claims

Phone

Email

Chat

Self-service

Life Sciences

Management

Commercial HR Services

Commercial Transaction Processing

Health &

Wealth &

HR

Learning &

Customer

Document &

Payments

Finance, Accounting

Wellness

Retirement

Management

Development

Communications

Data Management

Processing

& Procurement

Transportation

P

Government

Roadway

Transit

Curbside

Public

Payments Child

Case

Eligibility &

Government

Usage

Management

Safety

Support

Management

Enrollment

Healthcare

9

Mission-critical Services and Solutions

Commercial Healthcare

On behalf of the healthcare industry, we deliver mission-critical administration, clinical support and medical management solutions across the health ecosystem to reduce costs, increase compliance and enhance utilization, while improving health outcomes and experience for members and patients.

Transportation

On behalf of government agencies and authorities in the transportation industry, we deliver mission-critical mobility and payment solutions that improve automation, interoperability, and decision-making to streamline operations, increase revenue, and reduce congestion while creating safer communities and seamless travel experiences for consumers.

Government

On behalf of federal, state and local governments, we deliver mission-critical services and solutions that reduce costs, increase program participation, and improve compliance for agencies while providing intuitive, easy-to-use tools for the people and communities they serve.

Transaction Processing

Contact Center

HR Services

On behalf of businesses and governments, we transform business processes by automating and streamlining mission-critical operations through the latest technology solutions, to drive efficiencies, improve security and enable revenue growth, while creating a seamless end user experience.

On behalf of businesses and governments, we deliver mission-critical contact center services ensuring personalized, empathetic end-user experiences in the channel of choice, to reduce costs, enable scale, and revenue growth, while driving speed to resolution and customer satisfaction.

On behalf of global organizations and governments, we deliver mission-critical,technology-enabled HR services and solutions that improve business processes across the employee journey to maximize business performance, while increasing employee satisfaction, engagement and overall wellbeing.

10

Transportation Solutions

Solutions

On behalf of government agencies and authorities in the transportation industry, we deliver mission-critical mobility and payment solutions that improve automation, interoperability, and decision- making to streamline operations, increase revenue, and reduce congestion while creating safer communities and seamless travel experiences for consumers.

Enabling

Technology

Curbside Management

Public Safety

Road Usage

Transit

Charging

Citation & Permit

Photo Enforcement

Tolling

Fare Collection

Administration

Data Analytics

Urban Congestion

Intelligent Mobility

Enforcement

Violations

Management

CAD/AVL

Asset & Resource

Processing

Mileage-Based User

Management

  • Business Intelligence & Data Analytics
  • Curbside Demand Management

Digital Process Mobility

Artificial

Analytics

AR/VR

Automation

Optimization

Intelligence

Government Services

Solutions

Government

Payments

Child Support

Labor, Workforce, and

Healthcare

Solutions

Services

General Government

Solutions

On behalf of federal,

Medicaid Management

Card Solutions - Closed

State Disbursement Unit

Unemployment Insurance /

state and local

Provider Services

Loop

(SDU) Solutions ​

HRS

governments, we deliver

Medicaid Business

-

EBT, WIC, ECC

Child Support Enforcement

Workers Compensation

mission-critical services

Intelligence

Card Solutions - Open

Systems (CSES)​

Parks and Recreation

and solutions that reduce

Pharmacy Benefits

Loop

Child Support Payment

Utilities

costs, increase program

Management

-

EPC, Way2Go,

Cards ​

Information Technology

participation, and improve

Eligibility

DirectExpress

ExpertPay™​

compliance for agencies

Electronic Visit

(Cloud)

Print and Mail​

while providing intuitive,

Verification

easy-to-use tools for the

Case Management

Child Care Credentialing

people and communities

and Case Management

they serve.

Enabling Technology

Portals

Mobile Apps

Artificial

Cognitive

Automation

Digital Process

End User

Intelligence

Analytics

Optimization

Experience

Commercial Healthcare Services & Solutions

Services &

Solutions

On behalf of the healthcare industry, we deliver mission-critical administration, clinical support and medical management solutions across the health ecosystem to reduce costs, increase compliance and enhance utilization, while improving health outcomes and experience for members and patients.

Payer

Provider

Pharma &

Medical Claims

Life Sciences

Management

Member Engagement

Midas Health

Patient Access

Medical Bill Review

Eligibility &

Analytics

Solutions

Injury & Loss

Authorizations

Clinical & Quality

Patient & Provider

Reporting

Core Administration

Management

Engagement Solutions

24/7/365 Nurse Triage

Processing

Community Health

Clinical Trial Support

Utilization Review

Audit & Compliance

Solutions

Payment Integrity

.Conduent

Infection

Comparative

Case

Patient

Data Curation

Analytics

Surveillance

Analytics

Management

Safety

& Dashboards

Enabling Technology

End User

Mobility

Artificial

Automation

Experience

Intelligence

Business Operations Solutions

Services &

Solutions

Document

Financial Industry

Finance, Accounting

Legal, Compliance

Management and

Solutions

& Procurement

and Analytics

Automation

On behalf of businesses and governments, we transform business processes by automating and streamlining mission-critical operations through our

deep industry experience and the latest technology solutions, to drive efficiencies, improve security and enable revenue growth, while enhancing the end user experience.

Document Imaging •

Financial Services

F&A Document Digitization

eDiscovery Services

Data Extraction and

Operations

Source-to-Pay

Managed Review and Legal

Classification

Core Banking

Digital Payment Services

Staffing

Business Process

Operations

Document Analytics

Automation

Order-to-Cash

Capital Markets

Assessment and

• Record-to-Report

Customer Experience

Operations

Insights

Analytics and Content

Transformational Consulting

Monitoring

Enabling Technology

Digital Process

Transaction-

Artificial

Analytics

Automation

Blockchain

Automation

Intensive

Intelligence

Processing

Customer Experience Management Solutions

Customer

Experience

Management

Customer

Customer

Customer

CX Analytics

Contact Services

Engagement Platform

Communications

On behalf of businesses and governments, we deliver mission- critical omnichannel customer experience management services and solutions, both human and digital, throughout the entire customer life cycle, ensuring personalized, empathetic end- user experiences to reduce costs, enable scale, and grow revenue, while driving insights, speed to resolution and customer satisfaction.

Customer Care

Customer Data

Customer

Call Analytics

Sales

Platform

Communications

Data

Customer Journey

Management (CCM)

Retention

Analytics

Multichannel

Tech Support

Orchestration

Real-time

Communication

Collections

Decisioning Engine

Services

Interactive

Engagement

Solutions

Enabling Technology

Digital Process

Mobile

Artificial

Analytics

Automation

Optimization

Intelligence

HR Services & Solutions

Services &

Solutions

On behalf of global organizations and governments, we deliver mission-critical, technology- enabled HR services and solutions that improve business processes across the employee journey to maximize business performance, while increasing employee satisfaction, engagement and overall wellbeing.

Health &

Wellness

  • RightOpt
  • BenefitWallet
  • Health & Welfare Administration
  • Compliance Management
  • Annual Enrollment Management

Wealth &

HR

Workforce

Retirement

Management

Enablement

Defined Benefit

Recruitment &

Learning

Administration

Onboarding

Administration &

Defined Contribution

Administration

Delivery

Administration

Workforce & Talent

Learning Content

Financial Wellness

Management

Design & Curation

Non-Qualified Plan

Payroll Administration

Employee

Administration

Separation &

Engagement &

Total Rewards

Severance Solution

Communications

BenefitWallet

Enabling

Technology

Life@Work Conduent

Artificial

Analytics

Automation AR/VR

Case

Access Point

Intelligence

Management

© 2020 Conduent, Inc. All rights reserved. Conduent and Conduent Agile Star are trademarks of Conduent, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Disclaimer

Conduent Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020
