Conduent Incorporated : Services and Solutions Summary
08/06/2020
Conduent
Services and Solutions
Summary
Q2 2020
Cautionary Statements
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains "forward-looking statements", as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "will," "aim," "should," "could", "may," "continue to," "if," "growing," "projected," "potential," "likely," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial results, condition and outlook; changes in our operating results; general market and economic conditions; the strength of our pipeline being greater than it has in a long time; our focus on near-term projects and expectations that such projects will result in improved client performance optimization, client retention programs, enhanced service level agreement monitoring, and contract standardization; our expectations that we will overachieve on our $100M cost transformation program for 2020 (which we also refer to as a cost reduction initiative); and our projected financial performance for Q3 2020 and the strength of our position for the remainder of the year. In addition, all statements regarding the anticipated effects of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and the responses thereto, including the pandemic's impact on general economic and market conditions, as well as on our business, customers, and markets, results of operations and financial condition and anticipated actions to be taken by management to sustain our business during the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic and related governmental and business actions, as well as other statements that are not strictly historical in nature, are forward looking. These statements reflect management's current beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. As with any projection or forecast, forward-looking statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Our actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are also subject to the significant continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial results and financial condition, which is dependent on developments which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted.
Important factors and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; government appropriations and termination rights contained in our government contracts; risk and impact of potential goodwill and other asset impairments; our ability to renew commercial and government contracts, including contracts awarded through competitive bidding processes; our ability to recover capital and other investments in connection with our contracts; our ability to attract and retain necessary technical personnel and qualified subcontractors; our ability to deliver on our contractual obligations properly and on time; competitive pressures; our significant indebtedness; changes in interest in outsourced business process services; our ability to obtain adequate pricing for our services and to improve our cost structure; risk and impact of geographical events, natural disasters and other factors (such as pandemics, including COVID-19) in a particular country or region on our workforce, customers, vendors, partners and the global economy; claims of infringement of third-party intellectual property rights; the failure to comply with laws relating to individually identifiable information, and personal health information and laws relating to processing certain financial transactions, including payment card transactions and debit or credit card transactions; breaches of our information systems or security systems or any service interruptions; our ability to estimate the scope of work or the costs of performance in our contracts; our continuing emphasis on and shift toward technology- led digital transactions; customer decision-making cycles and lead time for customer commitments; our ability to collect our receivables, including those for unbilled services; a decline in revenues from, or a loss of, or a reduction in business from, or failure of significant clients; fluctuations in our non-recurring revenue; our failure to maintain a satisfactory credit rating; our ability to attract and retain key employees; increases in the cost of telephone and data services or significant interruptions in such services; our failure to develop new service offerings; our ability to modernize our information technology infrastructure and consolidate data centers; our ability to comply with data security standards; our ability to receive dividends or other payments from our subsidiaries; changes in tax and other laws and regulations; changes in government regulation and economic, strategic, political and social conditions; the outcome of litigation to which we are a party from time to time; changes in the volatility of our stock price and the risk of litigation following a decline in the price of our stock; and other factors that are set forth in the "Risk Factors" section, the "Legal Proceedings" section, the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" section and other sections in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements 2 made by us in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they are made. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.
Cautionary Statements
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We have reported our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In addition, we have discussed our financial results using non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures allow investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Accordingly, we believe it is necessary to adjust several reported amounts, determined in accordance with GAAP, to exclude the effects of certain items as well as their related tax effects. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional means of analyzing the results of the current period against the corresponding prior period. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our management regularly uses our supplemental non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and make operating decisions, and providing such non-GAAP financial measures to investors allows for a further level of transparency as to how management reviews and evaluates our business results and trends. These non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Compensation of our executives is based in part on the performance of our business based on certain of these non-GAAP measures.
Purpose
We deliver mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments - creating exceptional outcomes for our clients and the millions of people who count on them.
Automating processes
Improving efficiencies
Enabling growth
Reducing costs
Improving end-user outcomes, satisfaction and loyalty
An Essential Partner to our Clients
Our Clients
Exceptional Outcomes
Efficiencies
Cost Savings
Growth
Contact
Centers
Transaction
Human
Resource
Processing
Services
Mission-critical
Services & Solutions
Transportation
Healthcare
Government
The Millions of
People Who Count
on Them
Improved End User
Experiences
Streamlined & Effective
Simple & Satisfying
Improved Outcomes
Who We Are
Among the Largest Business Services Companies in the Market
C O M M E R C I A L
On behalf of global enterprises, we transform business processes by automating and streamlining mission-critical operations through our deep industry experience and the latest technology solutions, to drive efficiencies, reduce costs, increase compliance and enable revenue growth, while enhancing the end user experience.
Core Offerings
•
HR Services
•
Business Operations
•
Medical Claims
Solutions
Management
•
Financial Industry
•
Healthcare Solutions
Solutions
•
Customer
•
Finance, Accounting, &
Experience Management
Procurement
•
Document Management
G O V E R N M E N T
On behalf of federal, state and local governments, we deliver mission-critical services and solutions that reduce costs, increase program participation, and improve compliance for agencies while providing intuitive, easy-to- use tools for the people and communities they serve.
Core Offerings
•
Child Support
•
Government
Solutions
Healthcare Solutions
•
Payment Solutions
•
Labor, Workforce &
General Government
T R A N S P O R T A T I O N
On behalf of government agencies and authorities in the transportation industry, we deliver mission-critical mobility and payment solutions that improve automation, interoperability, and decision-making to streamline operations, increase revenue, and reduce congestion while creating safer communities and seamless travel experiences for consumers.
Core Offerings
• Road Usage Charging • Public Safety
Transit
Curbside Management
~54%
~29%
~17%
of revenue (1)
of revenue (1)
of revenue (1)
(1) FY 2019. Revenue adjusted to exclude divestitures. For detailed reconciliations of all non-GAAP measurements, please reference the Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation, filed with the SEC on Form 8-k on Feb 20, 2020.
Driving Exceptional Outcomes for Clients
Over
$11B
In child support payments processed more efficiently each year
Over
40%
client savings
From streamlining services and collections
50%
cost savings by
Transforming traditional communications into digital interactions
Over
$9.5B
In tolling revenue processed each year getting travelers to their destinations faster
$17B
in savings
From more precise analysis of 25 million medical bills
Up to
40%
Efficiency increase in
HR operations
And the Millions of People Who Count on Them
25M
2.5M
10M
11M
185M
cardholders with
contact center
global employees
Traveler
insured patients
modern digital
interactions
and participants
transactions
in the U.S.
payment solutions
every day
supported
through electronic
(2/3 of all insured)
tolling
Conduent Services & Solutions
Commercial Healthcare
Commercial Contact Center
Payer
Provider
Pharma &
Medical Claims
Phone
Email
Chat
Self-service
Life Sciences
Management
Commercial HR Services
Commercial Transaction Processing
Health &
Wealth &
HR
Learning &
Customer
Document &
Payments
Finance, Accounting
Wellness
Retirement
Management
Development
Communications
Data Management
Processing
& Procurement
Transportation
P
Government
Roadway
Transit
Curbside
Public
Payments Child
Case
Eligibility &
Government
Usage
Management
Safety
Support
Management
Enrollment
Healthcare
Mission-critical Services and Solutions
Commercial Healthcare
On behalf of the healthcare industry, we deliver mission-critical administration, clinical support and medical management solutions across the health ecosystem to reduce costs, increase compliance and enhance utilization, while improving health outcomes and experience for members and patients.
Transportation
On behalf of government agencies and authorities in the transportation industry, we deliver mission-critical mobility and payment solutions that improve automation, interoperability, and decision-making to streamline operations, increase revenue, and reduce congestion while creating safer communities and seamless travel experiences for consumers.
Government
On behalf of federal, state and local governments, we deliver mission-critical services and solutions that reduce costs, increase program participation, and improve compliance for agencies while providing intuitive, easy-to-use tools for the people and communities they serve.
Transaction Processing
Contact Center
HR Services
On behalf of businesses and governments, we transform business processes by automating and streamlining mission-critical operations through the latest technology solutions, to drive efficiencies, improve security and enable revenue growth, while creating a seamless end user experience.
On behalf of businesses and governments, we deliver mission-critical contact center services ensuring personalized, empathetic end-user experiences in the channel of choice, to reduce costs, enable scale, and revenue growth, while driving speed to resolution and customer satisfaction.
On behalf of global organizations and governments, we deliver mission-critical,technology-enabled HR services and solutions that improve business processes across the employee journey to maximize business performance, while increasing employee satisfaction, engagement and overall wellbeing.
Transportation Solutions
Solutions
On behalf of government agencies and authorities in the transportation industry, we deliver mission-critical mobility and payment solutions that improve automation, interoperability, and decision- making to streamline operations, increase revenue, and reduce congestion while creating safer communities and seamless travel experiences for consumers.
Enabling
Technology
Curbside Management
Public Safety
Road Usage
Transit
Charging
•
Citation & Permit
•
Photo Enforcement
•
Tolling
•
Fare Collection
Administration
•
Data Analytics
•
Urban Congestion
•
Intelligent Mobility
•
Enforcement
•
Violations
Management
•
CAD/AVL
•
Asset & Resource
Processing
•
Mileage-Based User
Management
Business Intelligence & Data Analytics
Curbside Demand Management
Digital Process Mobility
Artificial
Analytics
AR/VR
Automation
Optimization
Intelligence
Government Services
Solutions
Government
Payments
Child Support
Labor, Workforce, and
Healthcare
Solutions
Services
General Government
Solutions
On behalf of federal,
•
Medicaid Management
•
Card Solutions - Closed
•
State Disbursement Unit
•
Unemployment Insurance /
state and local
•
Provider Services
Loop
(SDU) Solutions
HRS
governments, we deliver
•
Medicaid Business
-
EBT, WIC, ECC
•
Child Support Enforcement
•
Workers Compensation
mission-critical services
•
Intelligence
•
Card Solutions - Open
Systems (CSES)
•
Parks and Recreation
and solutions that reduce
Pharmacy Benefits
Loop
•
Child Support Payment
•
Utilities
costs, increase program
Management
-
EPC, Way2Go,
Cards
•
Information Technology
participation, and improve
•
Eligibility
DirectExpress
•
ExpertPay™
compliance for agencies
•
Electronic Visit
(Cloud)
•
Print and Mail
while providing intuitive,
Verification
easy-to-use tools for the
•
Case Management
•
Child Care Credentialing
people and communities
and Case Management
they serve.
Enabling Technology
Portals
Mobile Apps
Artificial
Cognitive
Automation
Digital Process
End User
Intelligence
Analytics
Optimization
Experience
Commercial Healthcare Services & Solutions
Services &
Solutions
On behalf of the healthcare industry, we deliver mission-critical administration, clinical support and medical management solutions across the health ecosystem to reduce costs, increase compliance and enhance utilization, while improving health outcomes and experience for members and patients.
Payer
Provider
Pharma &
Medical Claims
Life Sciences
Management
•
Member Engagement
•
Midas Health
•
Patient Access
•
Medical Bill Review
•
Eligibility &
Analytics
Solutions
•
Injury & Loss
Authorizations
•
Clinical & Quality
•
Patient & Provider
Reporting
•
Core Administration
Management
Engagement Solutions
•
24/7/365 Nurse Triage
Processing
•
Community Health
•
Clinical Trial Support
•
Utilization Review
•
Audit & Compliance
Solutions
•
Payment Integrity
.Conduent
Infection
Comparative
Case
Patient
Data Curation
Analytics
Surveillance
Analytics
Management
Safety
& Dashboards
Enabling Technology
End User
Mobility
Artificial
Automation
Experience
Intelligence
Business Operations Solutions
Services &
Solutions
Document
Financial Industry
Finance, Accounting
Legal, Compliance
Management and
Solutions
& Procurement
and Analytics
Automation
On behalf of businesses and governments, we transform business processes by automating and streamlining mission-critical operations through our
deep industry experience and the latest technology solutions, to drive efficiencies, improve security and enable revenue growth, while enhancing the end user experience.
•
Document Imaging •
Financial Services
•
F&A Document Digitization
•
eDiscovery Services
•
Data Extraction and
Operations
•
Source-to-Pay
•
Managed Review and Legal
Classification
•
Core Banking
•
Digital Payment Services
Staffing
•
Business Process
Operations
•
Document Analytics
Automation
•
Order-to-Cash
•
Capital Markets
•
Assessment and
• Record-to-Report
•
Customer Experience
Operations
Insights
Analytics and Content
•
Transformational Consulting
Monitoring
Enabling Technology
Digital Process
Transaction-
Artificial
Analytics
Automation
Blockchain
Automation
Intensive
Intelligence
Processing
Customer Experience Management Solutions
Customer
Experience
Management
Customer
Customer
Customer
CX Analytics
Contact Services
Engagement Platform
Communications
On behalf of businesses and governments, we deliver mission- critical omnichannel customer experience management services and solutions, both human and digital, throughout the entire customer life cycle, ensuring personalized, empathetic end- user experiences to reduce costs, enable scale, and grow revenue, while driving insights, speed to resolution and customer satisfaction.
•
Customer Care
•
Customer Data
•
Customer
•
Call Analytics
•
Sales
Platform
Communications
•
Data
•
Customer Journey
Management (CCM)
•
Retention
Analytics
•
Multichannel
•
Tech Support
Orchestration
•
Real-time
Communication
•
Collections
Decisioning Engine
Services
•
Interactive
Engagement
Solutions
Enabling Technology
Digital Process
Mobile
Artificial
Analytics
Automation
Optimization
Intelligence
HR Services & Solutions
Services &
Solutions
On behalf of global organizations and governments, we deliver mission-critical, technology- enabled HR services and solutions that improve business processes across the employee journey to maximize business performance, while increasing employee satisfaction, engagement and overall wellbeing.