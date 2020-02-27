Conduent Names Clifford Skelton CEO

Log in
02/27/2020 | 06:16am EST

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Clifford Skelton to become Chief Executive Officer, effective February 25, 2020. Skelton, who has been serving as Conduent’s interim CEO for seven months has significant experience in comprehensive enterprise transformations. Skelton will continue as a member of Conduent’s Board.

“Cliff’s deep transformation and technology experience coupled with his focus on execution, command of the go-forward strategy, strong leadership, and cultural focus have already garnered respect from associates,” said Chairman Courtney Mather. “We have every confidence in Cliff’s ability to lead Conduent through its next phase of transformation.”

Conduent’s strategy is to transform the company through a diversified approach to growth, efficiency, and delivery quality. The company will focus on simplifying its portfolio and investing to optimize, enhance and expand as needed to grow shareholder value.

“As interim CEO, I’ve developed an even deeper understanding of Conduent’s opportunities and challenges, our associates, and our clients,” Skelton said. “Over the past several months, I have been focused on leading the company differently and delivering value to our customers. This is an exciting time for Conduent as we leverage our considerable assets and a systemic approach to transformation. I’m honored to have the chance to continue working alongside our board, our leadership team, and our 68,000 associates as we move the company forward.”

Cliff joined Conduent from Fiserv Corporation where he was Group President and Chief Information Officer and subsequently President, Fiserv Output Solutions. His prior experience spans the public and private sectors at GMAC/Ally Financial, Bank of America and 21 years in the United States Navy as a naval officer and fighter pilot.

About Conduent  
Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward. 

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com

Note:  To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact:
Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, sean.collins2@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com
Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
