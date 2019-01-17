Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ConEdison    ED

CONEDISON (ED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Con Edison Declares Common Stock Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2019 | 04:38pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) declared a quarterly dividend of 74 cents a share on its common stock, payable March 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of February 13, 2019, an annualized increase of 10 cents over the previous annualized dividend of $2.86 a share.

“The increase in the dividend, the 45th consecutive annual increase for stockholders, reflects our continued emphasis on providing a return to our investors while meeting the needs of our customers,” said Robert Hoglund, Con Edison’s senior vice president and chief financial officer. The increase continues the longest period of consecutive annual dividend increases of any utility in the S&P 500 index. For 2019, the company expects to exceed its previously provided payout range of 60% to 70% of adjusted earnings as a result of non-cash earnings impact from its Sempra Solar acquisition.

This press release contains a forward-looking statement that reflects an expectation and not a fact. Actual results may differ materially from this expectation because of factors such as those identified in reports the company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Con Edison assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. This press release also refers to a financial measure, adjusted earnings, that is not determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP). This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered as an alternative to net income (which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP) and may exclude from net income amounts that the company does not consider indicative of its ongoing financial performance.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $50 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

Contact: Robert McGee
212-460-4111

conEd.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONEDISON
04:38pCon Edison Declares Common Stock Dividend
GL
2018CONEDISON : Transformer explosion creates surreal neon blue skyline over New Yor..
AQ
2018CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC : Other Events, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligatio..
AQ
2018CONEDISON : Con Edison Now # 2 Solar Energy Producer in North America
AQ
2018CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
2018CONEDISON : Con Edison Earns 2018 ReliabilityOne Award for Outstanding Service i..
AQ
2018CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Even..
AQ
2018Con Edison Announces Pricing of Common Share Offering
GL
2018CONEDISON : 3Q18 Financial Statements and Notes
PU
2018CONEDISON : Con Edison Announces Proposed Common Share Offering
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 287 M
EBIT 2018 2 534 M
Net income 2018 1 353 M
Debt 2018 18 328 M
Yield 2018 3,74%
P/E ratio 2018 16,13
P/E ratio 2019 16,64
EV / Sales 2018 3,43x
EV / Sales 2019 3,44x
Capitalization 23 791 M
Chart CONEDISON
Duration : Period :
conEdison Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONEDISON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 79,1 $
Spread / Average Target 3,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. McAvoy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert N. Hoglund Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ellen Victoria Futter Director
George Campbell Independent Director
L. Frederick Sutherland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONEDISON-0.10%23 791
DUKE ENERGY CORP-1.19%60 787
DOMINION ENERGY-3.61%51 871
IBERDROLA-1.42%51 522
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.72%48 224
EXELON CORPORATION1.55%44 289
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.