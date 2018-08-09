conEdison : 2Q18 Financial Statements and Notes

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Second Quarter 2018
Financial Statements (Unaudited)
Page
Consolidated Income Statement
1
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
2
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
3
Consolidated Balance Sheet
4
Consolidated Statement of Shareholder's Equity
6
Notes to the Financial Statements (Unaudited)
7
Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)
TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES
198
195
445
433
Taxes, other than income taxes
20
20
43
42
OPERATING INCOME
23
24
68
81
TOTAL OTHER INCOME (DEDUCTIONS)
(5)
(5)
(10)
(10)
NET INTEREST EXPENSE
9
9
19
18
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
1
5
8
22
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
(Millions of Dollars)
2018
2017
2018
2017
OPERATING REVENUES
Electric
$144
$148
$293
$289
Gas
54
47
152
144
OPERATING EXPENSES
Purchased power
43
46
94
88
Gas purchased for resale
19
14
48
42
Other operations and maintenance
74
74
154
145
Depreciation and amortization
19
17
38
35
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
175
171
377
352
OTHER INCOME (DEDUCTIONS)
Allowance for equity funds used during construction
-
-
1
-
Other deductions
(5)
(5)
(11)
(10)
INCOME BEFORE INTEREST AND INCOME TAX EXPENSE
18
19
58
71
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on long-term debt
9
9
18
18
Other interest
1
-
2
-
Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction
(1)
-
(1)
-
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE
9
10
39
53
NET INCOME
$8
$5
$31
$31
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAXES
1
1
5
0
For the Three Months
Ended June 30,
(Millions of Dollars)
2018
2017
2018
2017
NET INCOME
$8
$5
$31
$31
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAXES
Pension and other postretirement benefit plan liability adjustments, net of taxes
1
1
5
-
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$9
$6
$36
$31
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
For the Six Months
Ended June 30,
