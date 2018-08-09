Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ConEdison    ED

CONEDISON (ED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/08 10:02:58 pm
78.51 USD   -0.01%
08:00aCONEDISON : 2Q18 Financial Statements and Notes
PU
08/05CONEDISON : Westchester Power Anticipates New Residential Supply Rat..
AQ
08/02CONEDISON : 2Q18 Press Release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

conEdison : 2Q18 Financial Statements and Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2018 | 08:00am CEST

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Second Quarter 2018

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Second Quarter 2018

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Page

Consolidated Income Statement

1

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

2

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

3

Consolidated Balance Sheet

4

Consolidated Statement of Shareholder's Equity

6

Notes to the Financial Statements (Unaudited)

7

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES

198

195

445

433

Taxes, other than income taxes

20

20

43

42

OPERATING INCOME

23

24

68

81

TOTAL OTHER INCOME (DEDUCTIONS)

(5)

(5)

(10)

(10)

NET INTEREST EXPENSE

9

9

19

18

INCOME TAX EXPENSE

1

5

8

22

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

(Millions of Dollars)

2018

2017

2018

2017

OPERATING REVENUES

Electric

$144

$148

$293

$289

Gas

54

47

152

144

OPERATING EXPENSES

Purchased power

43

46

94

88

Gas purchased for resale

19

14

48

42

Other operations and maintenance

74

74

154

145

Depreciation and amortization

19

17

38

35

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES

175

171

377

352

OTHER INCOME (DEDUCTIONS)

Allowance for equity funds used during construction

-

-

1

-

Other deductions

(5)

(5)

(11)

(10)

INCOME BEFORE INTEREST AND INCOME TAX EXPENSE

18

19

58

71

INTEREST EXPENSE

Interest on long-term debt

9

9

18

18

Other interest

1

-

2

-

Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

(1)

-

(1)

-

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE

9

10

39

53

NET INCOME

$8

$5

$31

$31

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAXES

1

1

5

0

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

(Millions of Dollars)

2018

2017

2018

2017

NET INCOME

$8

$5

$31

$31

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAXES

Pension and other postretirement benefit plan liability adjustments, net of taxes

1

1

5

-

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$9

$6

$36

$31

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

Disclaimer

Con Edison Inc. published this content on 08 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2018 05:59:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONEDISON
08:00aCONEDISON : 2Q18 Financial Statements and Notes
PU
08/07CONEDISON : Give Your Pets a Treat With Con Edison's Smart AC Program
AQ
08/05CONEDISON : Westchester Power Anticipates New Residential Supply Rate to Stay Un..
AQ
08/02CONEDISON : 2Q18 Press Release
PU
08/02CON ED : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
08/02CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
07/20CONEDISON : Con Edison Declares Common Stock Dividend
AQ
07/19CONEDISON : Steam-Pipe Blast in Flatiron Echoes Powerful 2007 Explosion
DJ
07/19CONEDISON : Con Edison Offering Car Buyers an Online Road to Savings & Environme..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/08Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) July Summary 
08/07Beat The Recession With Dividends 
08/02Consolidated Edison beats by $0.05, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
07/27Appeals court vacates two permits for EQT's Mountain Valley pipeline 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 12 152 M
EBIT 2018 2 450 M
Net income 2018 1 338 M
Debt 2018 17 195 M
Yield 2018 3,65%
P/E ratio 2018 18,31
P/E ratio 2019 16,68
EV / Sales 2018 3,42x
EV / Sales 2019 3,40x
Capitalization 24 399 M
Chart CONEDISON
Duration : Period :
conEdison Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONEDISON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 77,6 $
Spread / Average Target -1,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. McAvoy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert N. Hoglund Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ellen Victoria Futter Director
George Campbell Independent Director
L. Frederick Sutherland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONEDISON-7.57%24 399
DUKE ENERGY CORP-4.38%56 866
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.06%49 559
IBERDROLA1.73%48 771
DOMINION ENERGY-12.76%46 821
EXELON CORPORATION8.73%41 135
MarketScreener.com :
    About :
    Stay Connected :
    Partners :
    4-traders.com :
    Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.