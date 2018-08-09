conEdison : 2Q18 Financial Statements and Notes

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Second Quarter 2018

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. Financial Statements (Unaudited)

Second Quarter 2018

Financial Statements (Unaudited) Page Consolidated Income Statement 1 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 2 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows 3 Consolidated Balance Sheet 4 Consolidated Statement of Shareholder's Equity 6 Notes to the Financial Statements (Unaudited) 7

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (UNAUDITED)

TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES 198 195 445 433

Taxes, other than income taxes 20 20 43 42

OPERATING INCOME 23 24 68 81

TOTAL OTHER INCOME (DEDUCTIONS) (5) (5) (10) (10)

NET INTEREST EXPENSE 9 9 19 18

INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1 5 8 22

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

(Millions of Dollars) 2018 2017 2018 2017 OPERATING REVENUES Electric $144 $148 $293 $289 Gas 54 47 152 144 OPERATING EXPENSES Purchased power 43 46 94 88 Gas purchased for resale 19 14 48 42 Other operations and maintenance 74 74 154 145 Depreciation and amortization 19 17 38 35 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 175 171 377 352 OTHER INCOME (DEDUCTIONS) Allowance for equity funds used during construction - - 1 - Other deductions (5) (5) (11) (10) INCOME BEFORE INTEREST AND INCOME TAX EXPENSE 18 19 58 71 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on long-term debt 9 9 18 18 Other interest 1 - 2 - Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction (1) - (1) - INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 9 10 39 53 NET INCOME $8 $5 $31 $31

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

TOTAL OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAXES 1 1 5 0

For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

(Millions of Dollars) 2018 2017 2018 2017 NET INCOME $8 $5 $31 $31 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET OF TAXES Pension and other postretirement benefit plan liability adjustments, net of taxes 1 1 5 - COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $9 $6 $36 $31

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,