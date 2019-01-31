conEdison : Con Ed Riles Westchester With Moratorium on Natural-Gas Hookups

By Kate King

Consolidated Edison Inc. is implementing a moratorium on new natural-gas hookups in Westchester County, angering local builders and elected officials who say the move could cost the area jobs and tax revenue.

The utility said it would stop accepting applications from new customers in mid-March because increased demand for natural gas has strained the capacity of the existing transmission pipeline. Natural gas is less expensive and considered more environmentally friendly than oil fuel, and Con Edison has converted 2,900 Westchester buildings to gas from oil since 2011.

"You have a lot of natural gas around the country, but getting it to New York has been the strain," said Mike Clendenin, a spokesman for Con Edison. "Unfortunately, the most constrained area is in southern Westchester."

The utility said it has been doing everything it can to meet customers' demand, which grew 30% in its service area between 2011 and 2017 and is projected to grow an additional 20% over the next two decades.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said the moratorium threatens private development projects in the city that are poised to break ground, as well as a public-housing project for seniors.

"Everything will come to a grinding halt," said Mr. Spano, a Democrat. "Developers have made it abundantly clear to me that they would have to stop their projects if they're unable to get (natural-gas) service."

Con Edison delivers gas to 1.1 million customers via 4,300 miles of pipes in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and most of Westchester County. Existing customers won't be affected by the moratorium.

The last pipeline that was built in the utility's service area was completed in lower Manhattan in 2013 and helped the company convert thousands of large buildings from oil to natural gas, Mr. Clendenin said. The area's gas comes from the Gulf Coast and shale in the Northeast.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has denied several permits in recent years for new pipeline construction. In 2016, regulators refused to issue a permit for a natural-gas pipeline that would have moved fuel from Pennsylvania into New York City, Boston and other parts of New England. Regulators said the proposed 124-mile-long project didn't comply with the state's water-quality standards.

Mr. Spano said he wants an independent review to determine whether Con Edison is really as squeezed as it says or is trying to put pressure on state regulators.

"Are they just trying to create a crisis?" he asked.

Mr. Clendenin said the utility needs to ensure that it has enough supply to provide customers with gas for heating and cooking, even on the coldest days.

A spokesman for the state Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities, said it would conduct an analysis of natural-gas supply and demand constraints in Westchester County. It will hold public hearings beginning next month and issue a report with recommendations by July 1.

Last year, Con Edison proposed spending $305 million over six years on efficiency efforts, such as converting Westchester County homes to geothermal heat pumps that heat and cool buildings by transferring thermal energy from the ground. The Public Service Commission is considering the proposal.

Even with these measures, "we'll still be short to meet the growing demand we have for natural gas," Mr. Clendenin said. "It's not going to make up that gap."

Scott Edwards, co-director of the advocacy group Food & Water Watch's climate and energy policy team, said he is also skeptical that a moratorium is necessary. But even if it is, Mr. Edwards said, the immediate need for energy should be met with renewable sources such as wind, solar and geothermal.

"All of this fossil-fuel infrastructure is really locking us in to a fossil-fuel economy that we need to move away from," he said. "It doesn't make sense from a public health and climate-change perspective."

Richard Haggerty, chief executive of the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, said Con Edison's moratorium has caused an initial panic among developers with pending projects in Westchester's biggest cities. A short-term solution is necessary, he said.

"If we're looking for non-fossil fuel energies, that's going to take a while...to come up with enough volume to meet the demand," Mr. Haggerty said. "So we better start talking about that now."

