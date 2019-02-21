conEdison : Consolidated Edison's 4Q Earnings Results Beat Wall Street Targets

By Maria Armental



Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) reported stronger-than-expected results for the most recent period and projected a drop in capital projects, partly tied to its clean energy businesses.

Overall, fourth-quarter profit fell 34% to $331 million, or $1.05 a share, as the year-ago results included a gain tied to the U.S. tax overhaul. Excluding the net gain on the acquisition of Sempra Solar Holdings LLC and the net mark-to-market of the clean energy businesses, adjusted profit was 77 cents a share.

Con Ed calculates the adjusted profit from basic shares, rather than fully diluted shares, which The Wall Street Journal uses because it is considered a more conservative measure of a company's profit.

Operating revenue edged down to $2.95 billion.

Analysts expected profit of 93 cents a share, or 75 cents a share as adjusted, on $2.91 billion in revenue.

The New York utility company this year expects to make $4.25 to $4.45 a share in adjusted profit, compared with the $4.28 a share projected by analysts and the $4.33 a share it reported in 2018.

That projection reflects $3.63 billion in planned capital investments, with about $200 million going to the clean energy businesses, and $3.22 billion in operations and maintenance expenses.

In 2018, the company spent $5.25 billion in capital projects, including about $1.8 billion in its clean energy businesses, and $3.15 billion in operations and maintenance expenses.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com