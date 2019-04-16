Log in
CONEDISON INC.

(ED)
Con Edison to Report 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings on May 2nd

04/16/2019

NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) [NYSE: ED] plans to report its 1st Quarter 2019 earnings on May 2, 2019 after the market closes.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $54 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

Contact:
Robert McGee
212-460-6542

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 682 M
EBIT 2019 2 669 M
Net income 2019 1 421 M
Debt 2019 19 266 M
Yield 2019 3,50%
P/E ratio 2019 18,72
P/E ratio 2020 17,86
EV / Sales 2019 3,70x
EV / Sales 2020 3,69x
Capitalization 27 663 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 82,8 $
Spread / Average Target -2,2%
NameTitle
John J. McAvoy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert N. Hoglund Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ellen Victoria Futter Director
George Campbell Independent Director
L. Frederick Sutherland Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONEDISON INC.10.66%27 663
NEXTERA ENERGY INC9.98%91 545
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.80%65 808
ENEL10.65%64 144
DOMINION ENERGY INC.7.29%61 290
IBERDROLA11.00%57 423
