CONEDISON INC.

(ED)
Con Edison to Report 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 1

07/16/2019

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Edison, Inc. (Con Edison) (NYSE: ED) plans to report its 2nd Quarter 2019 earnings on August 1, 2019 after the market closes.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $55 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric, gas and steam service in New York City and Westchester County, New York; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., which through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which through its subsidiaries invests in electric and natural gas transmission projects.

Contact: Robert McGee
212-460-4111

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 12 638 M
EBIT 2019 2 767 M
Net income 2019 1 460 M
Debt 2019 20 684 M
Yield 2019 3,34%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,97x
EV / Sales2020 3,92x
Capitalization 29 478 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 86,31  $
Last Close Price 88,55  $
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target -2,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. McAvoy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert N. Hoglund Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ellen Victoria Futter Director
George Campbell Independent Director
L. Frederick Sutherland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONEDISON INC.15.81%29 708
NEXTERA ENERGY INC20.15%100 768
ENEL28.71%74 524
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.57%65 124
DOMINION ENERGY INC.9.28%62 512
IBERDROLA22.03%61 073
