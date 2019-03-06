Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ConEdison Inc.    ED

CONEDISON INC.

(ED)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 03/06 10:07:50 am
82.97 USD   +0.05%
10:01aFive Con Edison Employees Win Industry Awards for Research
GL
02/21CONEDISON : Consolidated Edison's 4Q Earnings Results Beat Wall Street Targets
DJ
02/21CON ED : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Five Con Edison Employees Win Industry Awards for Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 10:01am EST

NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Con Edison researchers have won prestigious recognition for findings that improve manhole safety and the maintenance of substation equipment.

Con Edison workers test a latched manhole cover
Con Edison workers test a latched manhole cover. The cover has a hinge on one side and latch on the other to allow heat and gases to escape without the cover dislodging.


The employees, Josephine Aromando, Stanley Lewis, Colleen Murach, Mark Riddle and Jozsef Szabo, received the Technology Transfer Award from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI).

“Safe, reliable energy is imperative in New York, home to millions, host to visitors from all over the world, and where top health-care, technology and educational institutions do their important work,” said Tim Cawley, president of Con Edison. “The work of our researchers will help us continue to provide the excellent service that is essential in this vibrant region.”

The Con Edison researchers worked with experts at EPRI to develop solutions to challenges facing the energy-delivery industry.

Murach, an operating supervisor in Brooklyn and Queens Electric Operations, and Riddle, an engineer in Distribution Engineering, represented Con Edison on a task force that looked for ways to make the low-voltage electric distribution system safer and more reliable.

The research included simulating manhole events at EPRI’s Lenox, Mass. laboratory to determine the most effective latch designs for protecting the public. The latch keeps the cover in place if heat and gases build up in the manhole.

One latch used by Con Edison allows the cover to lift slightly on all sides in response to pressure and then settle back into place.  An alternative design that the research determined to also be effective allows the cover to lift slightly on one side while remaining hinged on the opposite side.

Con Edison has installed more than 750 latched covers on its manholes.

Manhole events tend to occur following winter storms when melting snow and road salt wash into the underground electrical delivery system. If that salty water gets through the insulation on the wires and makes contact with the copper, it can generate heat. The burning insulation creates gas and smoke. A spark from the wires can ignite the gases.

Summer heat waves can also cause manhole events, as the demand for power rises due to customers using their air conditioners to stay comfortable. This causes underground cables to become hot.

The installation of latched covers is one of a number of programs Con Edison has to improve manhole safety.

The company has also begun piloting the placement of bags of light pebbles in manholes to reduce the impact of manhole events. The bags effectively occupy space in the manhole, reducing the buildup of gases.

Con Edison crews use thermal-imaging cameras to locate hot spots on cable. Crews are also placing wireless sensors in manholes to detect heat and gases that can indicate a repair is needed.

Szabo, a senior engineer who works in Equipment & Field Engineering, led the company’s adoption of a lubrication kit for substation equipment, including circuit breakers.

Substation circuit breakers must open in a fraction of a second when relay systems detect a fault. The breakers isolate defective equipment and remove it from service, preventing damage and potential customer outages and protecting worker safety.

It is important to keep the breakers clean and lubricated. But lubricating all the critical points can require disassembling equipment.

Working with EPRI, Szabo developed a process that uses the kit to clean and lubricate breakers without disassembly. The lubricant works its way into hard-to-reach parts of the breaker mechanism.

Szabo also put together a video to help Con Edison personnel learn to use the kit. The company has used the kit in its maintenance of hundreds of substation circuit breakers.

Con Edison’s winners have a combined 78 years with the company. Aromando is a senior engineer in Research and Development; Lewis is a section manager in Distribution Engineering.

Con Edison  is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $54 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County, N.Y. For financial, operations and customer service information, visit conEd.com.

CONNECT WITH US:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ConEdison
Twitter: https://twitter.com/conedison
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/conedisonny

Contact:
Media Relations
212-460-4111

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b2b8717-bb3b-4e69-99aa-94d157e6cd29

conedisonlogo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONEDISON INC.
10:01aFive Con Edison Employees Win Industry Awards for Research
GL
02/21CONEDISON : Consolidated Edison's 4Q Earnings Results Beat Wall Street Targets
DJ
02/21CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/21CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
02/21CON ED : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/21CONEDISON : Con Edison Reports 2018 Earnings
AQ
02/21Con Edison Reports 2018 Earnings
GL
02/12NICHOLAS AKINS : AEP to Boost Renewable Portfolio With $1.1 Billion Wind Farm De..
DJ
02/12CONEDISON : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/11CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obliga..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 573 M
EBIT 2019 2 628 M
Net income 2019 1 407 M
Debt 2019 19 292 M
Yield 2019 3,57%
P/E ratio 2019 18,36
P/E ratio 2020 18,13
EV / Sales 2019 3,65x
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
Capitalization 26 627 M
Chart CONEDISON INC.
Duration : Period :
conEdison Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONEDISON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 80,6 $
Spread / Average Target -2,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. McAvoy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert N. Hoglund Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ellen Victoria Futter Director
George Campbell Independent Director
L. Frederick Sutherland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONEDISON INC.8.82%26 627
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.74%65 089
ENEL5.63%61 202
DOMINION ENERGY5.33%60 308
IBERDROLA4.73%54 149
SOUTHERN COMPANY14.07%51 801
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.