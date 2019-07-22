Log in
conEdison : Mayor de Blasio Says He 'Can't Trust' Con Edison After Latest Outages -- Update

07/22/2019 | 11:21am EDT

By Katie Honan and Ben Chapman

About 19,000 Consolidated Edison Inc. customers in New York City were without power Monday morning after a string of outages knocked out electricity on one of the hottest nights of the summer, city officials said.

More than 52,000 of the utility's customers in the city, Yonkers and Westchester County experienced outages Sunday night, according to Con Edison. The hardest-hit area was in southeastern Brooklyn, where the utility said at 8:30 p.m. Sunday that it had shut off power to 33,000 customers due to high usage.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference shortly before 8 a.m. Monday that about 13,000 customers in southeast Brooklyn were still without power.

Mr. de Blasio, a Democrat, said the prolonged outages in the midst of a heat wave had led him to lose faith in Con Edison. The utility had been providing inconsistent information over the past few days, he said.

"I can't trust them at this point because I'm not getting any real answers," the mayor said.

Con Edison, which powers most of the city, said it has had repair crews in affected areas since Sunday night. A Con Edison engineer was also working out of the city's Office of Emergency Management headquarters to update officials on progress, according to the utility. Power is expected to be restored to all customers in the city by early afternoon, the mayor said.

A spokesman for the utility said turning off power to the 33,000 customers in Brooklyn was necessary to prevent longer outages.

"If we had not acted as we did, more equipment would have been damaged, further delaying and complicating restoration," the spokesman said.

Sunday night's outages were scattered around the city, including one area affecting 8,000 customers in Jamaica, Queens. The blackouts left residents sweltering and knocked out traffic lights, city officials said. An L line subway station in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn lost lighting, but the outage didn't disrupt service, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Eric Thorpe-Moscon, who lives on the border of south Brooklyn's Gravesend and Bath Beach neighborhoods, was without power for five hours Sunday night. Since he moved to the neighborhood in 2006, he has experienced three major blackouts, including one last week for a few hours.

But Mr. Thorpe-Moscon, 38 years old, also said he has consistent power surges and brownouts. Con Edison has never fully explained to him why power will shut off for a few seconds and up to a minute, sometimes overnight, he said.

"I feel like there's something wrong with the grid," he said.

New York Police Department officers were deployed Sunday night to neighborhoods in southeast Brooklyn to keep residents safe and to respond to any emergency, according to Mr. de Blasio.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday night that he was deploying 200 state troopers, 100 generators and 50 light towers in the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Canarsie, Mill Basin, Bergen Beach, Georgetown and Flatlands.

Old Mill Basin resident Donique Johnson said the temperature in her home was 90 degrees Monday morning. She lost power between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday night.

"It's horrible," said Ms. Johnson, a hairstylist. "These houses hold the heat."

She canceled her hair appointments on Monday because she works in her home and the blackout made it too hot to see customers.

"I have to cancel my whole day," she said.

The governor and Mr. de Blasio had both already ordered investigations into a massive blackout that hit the West Side of Manhattan on July 13. That outage, which affected more than 72,000 customers, took five hours to fully fix. A faulty 13,000-volt cable on Manhattan's Upper West Side caused the blackout.

Mr. Cuomo said Sunday night that he had directed the State Department of Public Service to expand its investigation to include the Brooklyn outages as well.

"We have been through this situation with Con Ed time and again, and they should have been better prepared -- period," Mr. Cuomo said. "This was not a natural disaster; there is no excuse for what has happened in Brooklyn."

Mr. de Blasio also called for an investigation into the latest outages.

"We need to examine whether we need a new entity going forward because at this point I don't have faith in Con Ed," he said.

New York had been in the midst of a heat wave the past few days, with temperatures hovering near triple digits. The weather prompted the city to open cooling stations and extend pool and beach hours. Temperatures dropped into the 80s on Monday.

--Paul Berger and James Fanelli contributed to this article.

Write to Katie Honan at Katie.Honan@wsj.com and Ben Chapman at Ben.Chapman@wsj.com

