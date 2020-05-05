Log in
Conformis to Host First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast on May 11, 2020

05/05/2020 | 06:16pm EDT

BILLERICA, Mass., May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) announced today that it will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, May 11, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.  The webcast will be live at:  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zqjntmtj

To attend by telephone, please use the information below for dial-in access.  When prompted on dial-in, please utilize conference ID:  8307707.

Participant conference numbers:  (844) 286-1554 (U.S./Canada) and (270) 823-1179 (International).

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

The webcast will be hosted by Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Howe, Chief Financial Officer.  Please visit the Investor Relations website at ir.conformis.com on May 11, 2020 to view the earnings release prior to the webcast and conference call.

The online archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at ir.conformis.com for 30 days.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit each patient’s unique anatomy.  Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals.  In clinical studies, the Conformis iTotal CR knee replacement system demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants.  Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at http://ir.conformis.com/.

Contact

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@conformis.com
(781) 374-5598

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71,8 M
EBIT 2020 -23,8 M
Net income 2020 -25,3 M
Debt 2020 12,4 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,04x
P/E ratio 2021 -2,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,94x
EV / Sales2021 0,69x
Capitalization 55,1 M
Chart CONFORMIS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Conformis, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONFORMIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,50  $
Last Close Price 0,77  $
Spread / Highest target 354%
Spread / Average Target 224%
Spread / Lowest Target 160%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Augusti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth P. Fallon Chairman
Gary Maingot Senior Vice President-Operations
Robert Howe CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Marc Quartulli Vice President-Clinical Affairs & Market Access
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONFORMIS, INC.-41.34%55
STRYKER CORPORATION-14.94%67 701
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-15.74%16 477
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-3.12%3 804
VENUS MEDTECH (HANGZHOU) INC.-3.96%2 786
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-9.37%1 801
