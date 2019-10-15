Log in
CONFORMIS, INC.

CONFORMIS, INC.

(CFMS)
Conformis to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Webcast on October 30, 2019

10/15/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

BILLERICA, Mass., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) announced today that it will host a webcast on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.  The webcast will be live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w788nkk7.

The webcast will be hosted by Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Weiner, previously Chief Financial Officer and now consultant.  The Company will issue a news release announcing its third quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, prior to the webcast.

The online archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at ir.conformis.com for 30 days.   

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture and sell joint replacement implants that are individually sized and shaped, or customized, to fit each patient's unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of customized knee and hip implants and customized pre-sterilized, single-use instruments delivered to the hospital. In clinical studies, Conformis iTotal CR knee replacement system demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants.  Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover customized implants and customized patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at http://ir.conformis.com/.

Contact

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@conformis.com
(781) 374-5598

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 79,1 M
EBIT 2019 -24,8 M
Net income 2019 -27,3 M
Debt 2019 5,72 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -5,08x
P/E ratio 2020 -6,35x
EV / Sales2019 1,93x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
Capitalization 147 M
Technical analysis trends CONFORMIS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,00  $
Last Close Price 2,14  $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 86,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark A. Augusti President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth P. Fallon Chairman
Ed Kilgallen Vice President-Operations
Paul S. Weiner CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Bradley Langdale Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONFORMIS, INC.497.77%147
STRYKER CORPORATION36.40%79 345
SMITH & NEPHEW27.08%20 427
WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP N.V.-25.06%2 572
GLAUKOS CORPORATION9.49%2 265
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.24.85%1 261
