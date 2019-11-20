Conico : AGM Presentation

MT THIRSTY COBALT PROJECT AGM Presentation By Guy Le Page, Director Conico Ltd (ASX: CNJ) November 2019

DISCLAIMER Certain statements made during or in connection with this communication, including, without limitation, those concerning the economic outlook for the exploration industry, expectations regarding commodity prices, production, cash costs and other operating results, growth prospects and the outlook of Conico Ltd ("CNJ") & Barra Resources Ltd ("BAR") operations; contain or comprise certain forward-looking statements regarding CNJ & BAR's exploration operations, economic performance and financial condition. Although CNJ & BAR's believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, results or outcomes could differ materially from those set out in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in economic and market conditions, success of business and operating initiatives, changes in the regulatory environment and other government actions, fluctuations in commodity prices and exchange rates and business and operational risk management. CNJ & BAR undertakes no obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after today's date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

MT THIRSTY COBALT PROJECT The Mt Thirsty Cobalt Project is a 50:50 JV between Barra Resources Ltd and Conico Ltd (ASX:CNJ). Located only 16km NW of Norseman, WA. close to local infrastructure. The Project contains the Mt Thirsty Cobalt- Nickel (Co-Ni) Oxide Deposit that has the potential to emerge as a significant cobalt producer. Scoping Study completed in 2017 with robust results.

Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) in progress utilising industry leading consultants led by Amec Foster Wheeler Australia Pty Ltd, trading as Wood.

Study (PFS) in progress utilising industry leading consultants led by Amec Foster Wheeler Australia Pty Ltd, trading as Wood. Opportunities for economic optimisation include higher cobalt and nickel recoveries and capital cost reductions.

Strong Market Fundamentals Demand for cobalt driven by:

Surge in Lithium-ion battery usage - renewable energy Electronics, air-craft engines, health care and feedstock Super-alloys, magnets, catalysts, drying agents and adhesives

Supply of cobalt:

Primarily a by-product of nickel and copper mining Dominated by Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) - notoriously volatile supply China stockpiling reserves



Strong Market Fundamentals contd. CHINESE ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES  Cobalt prices at historical low in real terms  Nickel warehouse levels have fallen 75% 1 US Geological Survey; escalated by US CP

Mt Thirsty Cobalt Project MT THIRSTY MINERAL RESOURCE UPGRADE Indicated Mineral Resource now represents 85% of total Mineral Resource*

Indicated classification eligible for a JORC 2012 Ore Reserve estimate at the completion of a successful PFS

Cobalt grade is double that of most nickel laterites

Flat lying and low strip ratio Dry Tonnes Cobalt (%) Nickel (%) (Mdt) Mt Thirsty Indicated 22.8 0.121 0.53 Mt Thirsty Inferred 2.5 0.103 0.45 Mt Thirsty Sub Total 25.4 0.119 0.52 Mt Thirsty North (Inferred) 1.5 0.092 0.55 Mt Thirsty Total 26.9 0.117 0.52 * Refer ASX Announcement 9/9/19

Flat lying and low strip ratio Dry Tonnes (Mdt) Cobalt (%) Nickel (%) Mt Thirsty Indicated 22.8 0.121 0.53 Mt Thirsty Inferred 2.5 0.103 0.45 Mt Thirsty Sub Total 25.4 0.119 0.52 Mt Thirsty North (Inferred) 1.5 0.092 0.55 Mt Thirsty Total 26.9 0.117 0.52 Resource drilling at Mt Thirsty * Refer ASX Announcement 9/9/19

Mt Thirsty Cobalt Project MT THIRSTY ATMOSPHERIC LEACHING Extractions achieved using dilute SO2 without adding expensive acid

55 remarkably consistent leaches, give confidence in the process

Low capex flowsheet (A$212M)*

Results demonstrated at the semi-continuous bulk scale Master Composite Leach Extractions Co extraction (%) Ni extraction (%) 2018 PFS 1 84 31 2017 Scoping Study 2 79 26 1 Refer to ASX Quarterly 30/10/19 for full details 2 As reported in 2017 Scoping Study 5/10/17

Mt Thirsty Cobalt Project PRODUCT VALUE CHAIN Mixed sulphide product (MSP) selected

Suitable for metal chemical and battery markets

Product of strategic interest to many multi nationals

Mt Thirsty Cobalt Project MT THIRSTY PREFEASIBILITY STUDY Conico loan and Barra funding in place

3rd and final phase of the PFS at full pace

Mine planning Tailings design PFS level engineering; and Ore Reserve reporting

PFS publication planned in Q1 to align with anticipated rising cobalt and nickel prices

Ongoing discussions with potential development partners who all identify PFS as investment catalyst Drilling for metallurgical samples Nov. 2016

Competent Persons Statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results for the Mt Thirsty Cobalt-Nickel Project is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Michael J Glasson, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Glasson is an employee of Tasman Resources Ltd and in this capacity acts as part time consultant to Conico Ltd and the MTJV. The information in this report which relates to the metallurgical test-work for Exploration Results for the Mt Thirsty Cobalt-Nickel Project is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Dean David who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a full-time employee of Wood. The information in this report which relates to Mineral Resources at Mt Thirsty Cobalt-Nickel Project is based on information provided to and compiled by Mr David Reid, a Competent Person who is a full-time employee of Golder Associates Pty Ltd, and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Messers Glasson, David, and Reid have sufficient relevant experience to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity for which they are undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition). The company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information presented and that the material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. The company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

