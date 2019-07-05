Conico : Cleansing Notice

A.C.N. 119 057 457

CLEANSING NOTICE

This notice is given by Conico Ltd (Conico or Company) under section 708AA(2)(f) of the Corporations Act 2001 (the Act).

Overview

Conico is undertaking a non-renounceablepro-rata rights offer to Conico shareholders (the Offer). The terms of the Offer are as follows:

The Offer is open to all Conico shareholders who are on the register as at 5.00pm WST on 10 July 2019 (the Record Date ) and who have registered addresses in Australia or New Zealand ( Eligible Shareholders ). Conico shareholders with registered addresses outside of Australia and New Zealand ( Non-Resident Shareholders ) are not entitled to participate in the Offer. Conico has determined, in accordance with the Act and Rule 7.7 of the Listing Rules of ASX Limited (the Rules ) that it would be unreasonable to make the Offer to Non-Resident Shareholders having regard to the number of Non-Resident Shareholders in each country other than Australia and New Zealand, the number and value of the Shares that would be offered to them and the cost of complying with the legal requirements in countries other than Australia and New Zealand. Under the Offer each Eligible Shareholder will be entitled to be issued with two (2) new fully paid ordinary Conico shares ( Share ) for every seven (7) Shares held by them as at the Record Date at a price of $0.01 per Share. The rights of Eligible Shareholders under the Offer are non-renounceable.

The Offer, if fully subscribed, will raise approximately $1,005,023.58 and will result in the issue of approximately 100,502,358 new Shares.

The Offer is being made without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Act. The Offer is being made in accordance with section 708AA of the Act, and does not therefore require disclosure under a disclosure document. Conico is satisfied that it is entitled to rely on section 708AA of the Act.

As at the date of this notice, Conico has complied with:

the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to Conico; and section 674 of the Act.

As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information as described in section 708AA(8) and (9) of the Act.

Rights and liabilities attaching to the Shares

The Shares will rank equally with the 351,758,253 Shares already issued by Conico and quoted on the ASX (ASX code: CNJ).

Impact on control The capital structure of the Company on completion of the Offer will be as follows*: Shares Shares currently on issue 351,758,253 Shares offered under the Offer (est.) 100,502,358 Total Shares on issue on completion of the Offer (est.) 452,260,611 Options** Listed options currently on issue 28,264,866 Unlisted options currently on issue 44,875,000 Options offered under the Offer (est.) Nil. Total options on issue on completion of the Offer (est.) 73,139,866

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866

Website: www.conico.com.au