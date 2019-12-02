Conico : Lapse of Options

ACN 119 057 457

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

2 DECEMBER 2019

LAPSE OF OPTIONS

Conico Ltd ("the Company") wishes to advise that the following unlisted options in the Company have now lapsed.

30,875,000 Options Expiring 30 November 2019, exercisable at $0.03.

Aaron P Gates

Company Secretary

