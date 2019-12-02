Log in
Conico : Lapse of Options

12/02/2019 | 01:18am EST

ACN 119 057 457

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

2 DECEMBER 2019

LAPSE OF OPTIONS

Conico Ltd ("the Company") wishes to advise that the following unlisted options in the Company have now lapsed.

30,875,000 Options Expiring 30 November 2019, exercisable at $0.03.

Aaron P Gates

Company Secretary

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000 Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866

Website: www.conico.com.au

Disclaimer

Conico Limited published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 06:17:05 UTC
