Conico : Lapse of Options

ACN 119 057 457
AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
2 DECEMBER 2019
LAPSE OF OPTIONS
Conico Ltd ("the Company") wishes to advise that the following unlisted options in the Company have now lapsed.
30,875,000 Options Expiring 30 November 2019, exercisable at $0.03.
Aaron P Gates
Company Secretary
