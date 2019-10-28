Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Conico Ltd    CNJ   AU000000CNJ3

CONICO LTD

(CNJ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/22
0.009 AUD   -10.00%
09/09Conico Limited - Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource Upgrade
AQ
09/09CONICO : Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource Upgrade
PU
08/05CONICO LTD : - Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conico : Loan to Facilitate the Completion of the Mt Thirsty PFS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 09:37pm EDT

ACN 119 057 457

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

29 OCTOBER 2019

LOAN TO FACILITATE COMPLETION OF MT THIRSTY PFS

To facilitate the completion of the final stage of the Mt Thirsty Project Pre Feasibility Study ("Phase 3"), Meteore Metals Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd) and Barra Resources Ltd ("Barra") entered into a loan agreement on 28 October 2019 pursuant to which Barra will lend Meteore Metals Pty Ltd up to $500,000 or further amount as agreed, for a term of 3 years ("Term").

The loan is conditional upon the Joint Venture management committee approving the program and budget of estimated expenditure for Phase 3 within five business days of the date of execution of the loan agreement (or such later date as the parties may agree).

The loan will be drawn down by Meteore Metals Pty Ltd in tranches as and when the Manager of the Joint Venture requests a contribution from the joint venture participants to fund Stage 3 expenditure, with the loan funds being applied by Meteore Metals Pty Ltd in payment of its contribution.

The first drawdown will occur as soon as the loan agreement becomes unconditional for $85,375, being Meteore Metals Pty Ltd's contribution towards the $170,749 (incl GST ) of Phase 3 expenditure incurred to date.

Interest will be charged at 5% per annum calculated daily on amounts drawn down and will be capitalised into the loan annually in arrears.

The loan may be repaid early in cash at Conico's election.

The loan must be repaid:

  1. in full immediately upon the occurrence of a prescribed event of default under the loan agreement;
  2. if, Meteore Metals Pty Ltd transfers its interest in the Joint Venture, or there is a trade sale by or change of control of Conico or Meteore Metals Pty Ltd, in full within 14 days of the relevant event occurring;
  3. if the final LME Cobalt Price on a day on which the London Metal Exchange is open for trading (Trading Day) is greater than or equal to US$60,000 per tonne for 15 consecutive Trading Days at any time during the Term, in full within 90 days thereof (unless Conico (or any of its subsidiaries, including Meteore Metals Pty Ltd) has been unable, despite use of reasonable endeavours, to raise an amount equal to the aggregate of $1,000,000 plus the outstanding amount of the loan and all accrued interest ("Minimum Capital Amount") prior to the expiration of this 90 day period);

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000 Telephone: (08) 9282 5889

Website: www.conico.com.au

ASX Announcement - 29 October 2019

  1. if the aggregate net amount of any and all capital raisings conducted by Conico (and its subsidiaries) during the Term is greater than $1,000,000, in full or (if a lesser amount) in part by an amount equal to 20% of such Conico capital raisings above an aggregate of $1,000,000, within 7 days of receipt of cleared funds;
  2. in full at the end of the Term, if the loan has not already been repaid, provided that if Conico has not raised more than the Minimum Capital Amount and repaying the loan would see Conico's cash balance fall below $500,000, Meteore Metals Pty Ltd may, at its discretion, cause the loan and accrued interest (or part thereof) to be repaid in Conico shares at a 10 day weighted average price.

Aaron Gates

Company Secretary

2

Disclaimer

Conico Limited published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 01:36:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONICO LTD
09/09Conico Limited - Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource Upgrade
AQ
09/09CONICO : Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource Upgrade
PU
08/05CONICO LTD : - Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Results
AQ
08/05CONICO : Change of Directors Interest Notice
PU
08/02CONICO : Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Results
PU
07/16CONICO : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
07/15CONICO LTD : - Dipatch of Offer Documents
AQ
07/15CONICO : Dipatch of Offer Documents
PU
07/09CONICO LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 2 new shares @ 0.01 AUD for 7 existing shares
FA
07/08CONICO LTD : - Notice to Shareholders Rights Issue
AQ
More news
Chart CONICO LTD
Duration : Period :
Conico Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Howard Solomon Executive Chairman
Aaron Philip Gates Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Douglas Howard Solomon Non-Executive Director
Guy T. Le Page Non-Executive Director
James B. Richardson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONICO LTD-47.30%2
BHP GROUP4.50%116 430
RIO TINTO PLC10.40%88 243
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.32%31 532
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.27%19 788
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-25.83%8 873
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group