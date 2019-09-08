Conico : Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource Upgrade

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT 9 September 2019 MT THIRSTY MINERAL RESOURCE UPGRADE HIGHLIGHTS Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource estimate upgraded after checks during mine planning Dry Tonnes Cobalt (%) Nickel (%) (Mdt) Mt Thirsty Indicated 22.8 [22.6] 0.121 [0.116] 0.53 Mt Thirsty Inferred 2.5 0.103 [0.099] 0.45 [0.44] Mt Thirsty Sub Total 25.4 [25.1] 0.119 [0.114] 0.52 Mt Thirsty North 1.5 0.092 0.55 (Inferred) Mt Thirsty Total 26.9 [26.6] 0.117 [0.113] 0.52 Table 1: Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource Summary (0.06% Co cut off). Previously reported results shown in square brackets. Minor discrepancies in totals due to rounding. The change equates to a 4.7% increase in contained metal Introduction The Mt Thirsty Cobalt Nickel Project is located 16km northwest of Norseman, Western Australia. (Figure 1). The project is jointly owned by Conico Limited (ASCX: CNJ) and Barra Resources Limited (ASX: BAR), together the Mt Thirsty Joint Venture (MTJV) and contains the Mt Thirsty Cobalt-Nickel Oxide Deposit. The MTJV has the potential to emerge as Australia's next cobalt producer. The MTJV is currently progressing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project. Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000 Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866 Website: www.conico.com.au

ASX Announcement - 9 September 2019 Figure 1: Mt Thirsty Project location. Geology and Geological Interpretation The Mt Thirsty Cobalt Deposit is hosted in a strongly weathered ultramafic peridotite rock located between a sediment-ultramafic-basalt sequence to the west and a thick gabbro-pyroxenite unit to the east. Weathering and supergene enrichment processes have produced the deposit which is enriched in cobalt, nickel and manganese. The manganese and cobalt contents are particularly high compared to most nickel oxide deposits located in Western Australia. The mineralisation typically starts from near surface to around 12 meters below the surface where goethitic clays are present with an iron composition of around 30%. Deeper down the colour of the goethitic clays darken as the asbolane (manganese oxide mineral) content increases. This darkening marks the start of the cobalt enriched, high-grade portion of the deposit. Further down, the goethitic iron oxide colouring or dark colouring due to the asbolane diminishes with greenish nontronite and serpentine minerals becoming dominant (lower saprolite). Near the bottom of the lower saprolite zone, chalcedonic banding is common. High-grade cobalt is almost always associated with dark asbolane. 2

ASX Announcement - 9 September 2019 Drilling Mt Thirsty Topography Deposit Domains Figure 2: 3D cut away isometric of the Mt Thirsty deposit looking SW. Drilling Techniques Extensive drilling has been completed on the deposit from 1996-2018 including 696 Air Core (AC) holes, 14 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes, 21 Rotary Air Blast (RAB) holes, and 7 Sonic Core (SC) holes. Grid spacing is sufficiently close for the style of mineralisation at 50m x 40m on the eastern side and 50m x 80m on the western side. Drill hole cuttings were collected in a cyclone, and subsequently reduced in volume with a sampling tube (for some pre-2009 drilling), riffle or rotary splitter. The cyclone was cleaned between each three- metre rod and every metre for wet samples and riffle splitters were cleaned as required. Water injection was kept to a minimum. Over 90% of the holes were sampled at even regular 1m intervals. Samples were crushed and pulverised, and analysed for Co, Ni, Mn, Zn, Mg, Al & Fe using a four acid digest with an ICP OES finish (method AD02-ICP) by Bureau Veritas' Kalassay laboratory. These procedures are considered appropriate for the elements and style of mineralisation. Analysis is considered total. A comparison of the analytical results from twin AC, RC and SC holes was completed. Differences are noted between the various drilling types and are most likely due to sample size and short-scale geological variability inherent in laterite deposits. The bulk of the drilling is AC which, based on population statistics, is slightly conservative compared to RC and SC drilling results. The quality assurance data associated with the drilling also proved to be suitable. 3

ASX Announcement - 9 September 2019 Density and Moisture Determination Representative core sticks were sampled from 2008 Sonic Drilling. Sonic Drilling is a relatively expensive method that is considered to be the gold-standard for representative sampling without core losses for deposits like Mt Thirsty. In 2008, the core sticks were measured for wet density as presented (i.e. including in-situ moisture). In 2018, the MTJV recovered 156 of these core sticks from storage and had them remeasured for dry density. After excluding outliers, 142 samples were analysed in detail. The difference between wet density and dry density is the in-situ moisture. Average densities and moisture contents were applied to each domain in the Mineral Resource independently. Domaining MTJV geologists manually interpreted a surface to define the upper- and lower- saprolite domains in 2018, however further sub-domaining was not possible from visual inspection of the cross sections. Golder have been able to automatically group data into like domains using a multi-element statistical technique called Kmeans clustering followed by wireframing into 3D shapes using Leapfrog software to produce a geological domain model (Figure 2 & 3). The two dominant domains which account for 99% of the resource (Mn Goethitic Saprolite and Nontronite Saprolite) agree very closely with the upper- and lower-saprolite domains that were manually interpreted and formed the basis for selecting samples for metallurgical testing. Overburden Goethitic Saprolite Mn Goethitic Nontronite Saprolite Saprolite Saprock Figure 3: Geological domain model typical cross section. Sample Analysis Method Samples were crushed and pulverised, and analysed for Co, Ni, Mn, Mg, Al & Fe using a four-acid digest with an ICP-OES finish by Bureau Veritas' Perth laboratory. These procedures are considered appropriate for the elements and style of mineralisation. The quality assurance data associated with the drilling consisted of 21 blanks, 42 analyses of a standard reference sample and 41 field duplicates. Analysis showed it to be of a suitable standard. Grade Estimation Grade estimates by ordinary kriging were constrained in each of these domains and the high-grade samples were constrained to only influence local blocks. The resulting block model honours local grades in drill holes and weathering geology far better than the previous 2011 estimate (Figure 4). 4

ASX Announcement - 9 September 2019 Improved matching of blocks and drill holes Figure 4: Comparison between 2011 and 2019 block models coloured by cobalt on section 6447600mN. The 2019 resource model contains some smoothing (averaging) across ore-waste boundaries. By comparing to the 2011 model it can be quantified as approximately 10% dilution. Golder have advised that this is reasonable for the style of deposit and proposed mining methods. When using the 2019 model for mining studies, Golder have recommended not applying any further dilution other than that which might be caused when aggregating blocks to various mining bench heights. Classification Criteria The classification of the Mineral Resource is more sophisticated than drill hole spacing alone, which in this case is considered adequate for both Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources. In the case of this Mineral Resource, it is the improved confidence in the quality of the data on two fronts that has allowed the classification to be improved, Firstly, the statistical comparison of different drilling methods has confirmed their suitability for use in an Indicated Mineral Resource. As such, no additional drilling was specifically completed to facilitate this upgrade from the previous JORC 2004 Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resource to the current JORC 2012 Mineral Resource which is now mostly (90%) classified as Indicated. Secondly, the knowledge of direct physical measurements of wet densities, dry densities and in-situ moisture contents for a large number of samples across all geological domains is a key determinant in achieving higher levels of confidence and therefore the higher resource categories in the application of the JORC code. The Indicated portion of the Mineral Resource is in the core of the deposit. Around the margins of the deposit, a buffer has been assumed such that 10% of the Mineral Resource is Inferred, consistent with the lower confidence in these areas. An area in the south east of the deposit where RAB drilling is prominent has also been classified as Inferred dur to the lower confidence associated with this drilling and sampling method. 5

