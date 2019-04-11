Conico : Mt Thirsty North - Maiden Mineral Resource

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

12th April 2019

MT THIRSTY NORTH MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE

HIGHLIGHTS

• Maiden Inferred JORC 2012 Mineral Resource estimated for Mt Thirsty North of 1.5 Mdt @ 0.092% cobalt, 0.55% nickel

• Mt Thirsty North Cobalt-Nickel Deposit located only 3km north from the Main deposit

• Total Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource owned by MTJV now stands at 26.6Mdt @ 0.113% cobalt and 0.52% nickel

Mineral Resource Dry Tonnes (Mdt) Co (%) Ni (%) Mt Thirsty Main Indicated 22.6 0.116 0.53 Inferred 2.5 0.099 0.44 Mt Thirsty North Inferred 1.5 0.092 0.55 Total Ind. & Inf. 26.6 0.113 0.52

Table 1: Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource Summary (0.06% Co cut off)

Introduction

The Mt Thirsty Cobalt Nickel Project is located 16km northwest of Norseman, Western Australia. (Figure 1).

The project is jointly owned by Conico Limited and Barra Resources Limited, together the Mt Thirsty Joint Venture (MTJV).

The Project contains the Mt Thirsty Cobalt-Nickel Oxide Deposits and has the potential to emerge as Australia's next cobalt producer.

The MTJV is progressing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project.

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866

Website:www.conico.com.au

Figure 1: Mt Thirsty Project location.

Geology and Geological Interpretation

The Mt Thirsty North Cobalt-Nickel Deposit is of similar style to the main Mt Thirsty Cobalt-Nickel Deposit, 3km to the south. The Mt Thirsty North Deposit is situated beneath a laterite capped ridge and is hosted in strongly weathered ultramafic peridotite rocks between a sediment-ultramafic-basalt sequence to the west and a thick gabbro-pyroxenite unit to the east. Weathering and supergene enrichment processes have produced the secondary deposit which is enriched in cobalt, nickel and manganese.

The mineralisation is relatively flat lying but varies from almost outcropping to greater than 20m below surface. Immediately below the laterite, goethitic clays are present with an iron content of around 30% (Goethitic Upper Saprolite Domain or RSgo domain). Further down, the goethitic iron oxide colouring diminishes with greenish nontronite and serpentine minerals becoming dominant (Nontronitic Lower Saprolite Domain or RSno domain). The transition from the brownish completely oxidised goethitic upper saprolite to the greenish partly oxidised lower nontronitic saprolite corresponds to a decrease in iron content and a sharp increase in magnesium content. Variably, spanning the boundary between the upper RSgo domain and lower RSno domain, elevated manganese is present as the RSmn domain. At the main Mt Thirsty deposit the RSmn domain is commonly associated with the upper saprolite and at Mt Thirsty North, the RSmn domain is more commonly associated with the lower saprolite.

Drilling Techniques

45 air core (AC) drill holes have been drilled at the Mt Thirsty North Deposit; 14 reconnaissance holes in 2015 and 31 resource definition holes in 2017 (MTAC751-796). No additional Reverse Circulation

(RC) or Sonic Core (SC) holes were drilled at Mt Thirsty North.

A comparison of the analytical results from twin AC, RC and SC holes at the nearby main Mt Thirsty deposit was completed. Differences are noted between the various drilling types and are most likely due to sample size and short-scale geological variability inherent in laterite deposits. Analysis of population statistics showed that the AC method is slightly conservative compared to RC and SC drilling results.

Sampling and Sub-Sampling Techniques

Drill hole cuttings were collected in a cyclone, and subsequently reduced in volume with a riffle splitter by hand. The cyclone was cleaned between each three-metre rod and riffle splitters were cleaned as required. Water injection was not used and there were no wet samples. The 2015 holes were sampled at 3-5m intervals and the 2017 holes were sampled at regular 1m intervals.

Classification Criteria

Drill hole spacing is generally 40mE x 100mN, with some holes at 40mE x 50mN in the centre of the deposit. This is considered to be more than sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity for Inferred Mineral Resource classification at Mt Thirsty North. Density, moisture, variography, drilling technique twinning and metallurgical performance has been assumed to be similar to the Mt Thirsty main deposit based on the similar mineralisation style. Additional work in at least some of these areas would be required to achieve higher classifications.

The Mineral Resource extent was only limited to the east by the tenement boundary and remains open in other directions, although it does appear to be thinning at the margins of the drilling. Inferred Mineral Resources were extrapolated 80m to the west and 100m to the north and south of the last line of drill holes.

Sample Analysis Method

Samples were crushed and pulverised, and analysed for Co, Ni, Mn, Mg, Al & Fe using a four-acid digest with an ICP-OES finish by Bureau Veritas' Perth laboratory. These procedures are considered appropriate for the elements and style of mineralisation.

The quality assurance data associated with the drilling consisted of 21 blanks, 42 analyses of a standard reference sample and 41 field duplicates. Analysis showed it to be of a suitable standard.

Grade Estimation

Golder used cluster analysis, a multi-element classification method, to categorise the drill sample data. Cluster analysis classes were assessed to determine the relevant position in the regolith profile and validated by manual geological interpretation of the important upper vs lower saprolite horizon contact. Based on the cluster analysis classification the regolith horizons were modelled in 3D to inform geostatistical analysis and grade estimation.

Variography was not attempted on the Mt Thirsty North data. Golder expected that the low number of composites and the wide spaced drilling would not produce usable variogram models. Variogram models from the nearby Mt Thirsty deposit which is similar in nature to Mt Thirsty North provide a reasonable analogue for use in this early stage evaluation.

Only the 31 holes from the 2017 drilling were used in the estimation to avoid any sample support issues from the 2015 drilling that was sampled at different down hole lengths.

Grade estimates by ordinary kriging were constrained in each of the domains and the high-grade samples were constrained to only influence local blocks. The resulting block model honours local grades in drill holes and weathering geology (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Cross-section 6450850N showing block and drill cobalt grades.

Cut-Off Grades

The Mineral Resource is reported above 0.06% cobalt. This cut-off is consistent with previous Mineral Resource estimates at the main Mt Thirsty Deposit1 and the 2017 Scoping Study2. The cut-off grade has been confirmed by recent preliminary financial modelling. It is assumed that all cobalt and nickel mineralisation above this cobalt grade will have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

Mining and Metallurgical Methods and Other Modifying Factors

The geometry of the deposit (shallow, flat lying nature and low strip ratio) is amenable to open pit mining and the MTJV has completed a Scoping Study2 at the main Mt Thirsty Deposit that demonstrated the potential of a mining operation at the site. Pit designs, based on optimised pit shells, completed during the Scoping Study2, were used to test for reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction and it was noted that less than 2% of the mineralisation fell outside the pit limits.

No allowance has been made for any mining buffer zone around tenement boundaries. The deposit extends beyond the lease boundary and it is assumed that an agreement might be reached between the owners of the two sections of the deposit such that this section of the resource is extractable at some point in the future.

Scoping Study2 and PFS level metallurgical test work programmes have been completed on samples from the main Mt Thirsty Deposit. These studies have demonstrated the potential for economic cobalt and nickel extraction using atmospheric leaching and a two-stage precipitation process to produce a nickel-cobalt mixed sulphide product.

Mineral Resource Statement

Domain Dry Tonnes Moisture Co Ni Mn Fe Mg (Mt) % (%) (%) (%) (%) (%) RSgo 0.03 30 0.071 0.38 0.40 28.9 1.97 RSmn 0.29 30 0.112 0.52 0.67 24.1 4.13 RSno 1.16 26 0.087 0.57 0.44 17.9 3.85 Inferred 1.48 27 0.092 0.55 0.48 19.4 3.86

Table 2: 2019 Inferred Mineral Resource statement at a 0.06% cobalt cut-off.

(all grades reported on a dry basis)

Next Steps

Engineering of the processing plant, and capital and operating cost estimating to a PFS level of accuracy at optimised conditions is now ready to commence subject to funding approval by the MTJV.

Guy T Le Page

Director

1 Refer to ASX announcement 4/3/2019 for full details of the main Mt Thirsty Deposit Mineral Resource

2 Refer to ASX announcement 5/10/2017 for full details of eth Scoping Study Disclaimer

The interpretations and conclusions reached in this report are based on current geological and metallurgical theory and the best evidence available to the authors at the time of writing. It is the nature of all scientific conclusions that they are founded on an assessment of probabilities and, however high these probabilities might be, they make no claim for complete certainty. Any economic decisions that might be taken based on interpretations or conclusions contained in this report will therefore carry an element of risk.

This report contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this report. No obligation is assumed to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

Competent Persons Statements

The information in this report that relates to drilling, sampling and assay data is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Michael J Glasson, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Glasson is an employee of Tasman Resources Ltd and in this capacity acts as part time consultant to Conico Ltd and the MTJV. Mr Glasson holds shares in Conico Ltd. Mr Glasson has sufficient relevant experience to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity for which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition). Mr Glasson consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report which relates to Mineral Resources is based on information provided to and compiled by Mr David Reid, who is a full-time employee of Golder Associates Pty Ltd, and a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Reid has sufficient relevant experience to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity for which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition). Mr Reid consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.