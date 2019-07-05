Conico : Offer Document 0 07/05/2019 | 04:48am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields A.C.N. 119 057 457 A non-renounceablepro-rata rights issue of two (2) new Shares for every seven (7) Shares held by Qualifying Shareholders as at 5.00pm WST on 10 July 2019 at an issue price of $0.01 per Share to raise approximately $1,005,023.58 (before expenses of the Issue). The Issue is not underwritten. OFFER DOCUMENT THE SECURITIES OFFERED BY THIS OFFER DOCUMENT ARE OF A SPECULATIVE NATURE. IMPORTANT NOTICE This Offer is being made without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. This Offer is being made in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act and does not require disclosure under a disclosure document. The purpose of this Offer Document is to summarise the details of the Offer. This Offer Document is not a disclosure document for the purposes of the Corporations Act. This Offer Document should be read carefully. If you are in any doubt as to the contents of this Offer Document you should consult your stockbroker or other professional adviser without delay. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1. CHAIRMAN'S LETTER 4 2. DETAILS OF THE OFFER 5 3. ACTION REQUIRED BY QUALIFYING SHAREHOLDERS 14 4. DEFINITIONS 16 DISCLAIMER No person is authorised to give any information or make any representation in connection with the Offer that is not contained in this Offer Document. Any information or representation not contained in this Offer Document may not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Company in connection with the Offer. Neither the Company nor any other person warrants the future performance of the Company or any return on any investment made under this Offer Document except as required by law, and then only to the extent so required. Any forecast or any forward-looking statement contained in this Offer Document may involve significant elements of subjective judgement and assumption as to future events which may or may not be correct, and there are usually differences between forecasts and actual results because events and actual circumstances frequently do not occur as forecast and these differences may be material. Nothing contained in this Offer Document is, or may be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future. The information contained in this Offer Document does not purport to constitute all the information that you may require to enable you to evaluate effectively and completely whether to take up additional Shares under the Offer. In preparing this Offer Document, the Company has not taken into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person. Accordingly, before acting on this Offer Document, you should assess whether a further investment in the Company would be appropriate in light of your own financial circumstances. Except to the extent prohibited by law, the Company, its officers, employees and advisers disclaim all liability that may otherwise arise due to any of the information in this Offer Document being inaccurate or incomplete. IMPORTANT NOTICE This Offer Document is dated 5 July 2019. The ASIC and ASX take no responsibility for the contents of this Offer Document. This Offer Document contains an offer to Shareholders of the Company as at 5.00pm WST on the Record Date whose registered addresses are in Australia and New Zealand (Qualifying Shareholders). Distribution of this Offer Document in jurisdictions outside Australia and New Zealand may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this Offer Document should seek advice and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. This Offer Document does not constitute an offer in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make the Offer. No action has been taken to register this Offer Document or the Shares or to otherwise permit an offering of the Shares in any jurisdiction outside of Australia or New Zealand. A personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form will accompany the copy of the Offer Document which will be mailed to all Qualifying Shareholders. Qualifying Shareholders should read this Offer Document in its entirety and, if in any doubt, consult with their professional advisers before deciding whether to apply for Shares. There are risks associated with an investment in the 2 Company and the Shares offered under this Offer Document must be regarded as a speculative investment. It is important that Qualifying Shareholders consider the risk factors set out in section 2.22 of this Offer Document, as well as any other risks which could adversely affect the financial performance of the Company or the value of an investment in Shares of the Company. The Shares offered under this Offer Document carry no guarantee with respect to return on capital investment or the future value of the Shares. DISCLOSURE This Offer Document is not a disclosure document for the purposes of the Corporations Act. The Offer contained in this Offer Document is being made without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act. The Offer is being made in accordance with section 708AA of the Corporations Act, which exempts the need for disclosure under a disclosure document. As at the date of this Offer Document, the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company, and section 674 of the Corporations Act. As at the date of this Offer Document, there is no excluded information as described in section 708AA(8) and (9) of the Corporations Act. DEFINITIONS AND ABBREVIATIONS Certain abbreviations and other defined terms are used throughout this Offer Document. Defined terms are generally identifiable by the use of an upper case first letter. Details of the definitions and abbreviations used are set out in section 4 of this Offer Document. 3 1. CHAIRMAN'S LETTER ACN 119 057 457 5 July 2019 Dear Shareholder NON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE In order to raise ongoing working capital to continue to progress the pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the Mt Thirsty Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese Oxide Project, the Directors have decided to undertake a capital raising. To enable Shareholders the opportunity to participate in this capital raising at current prices, which are at the lowest point in over three years, the decision was taken to undertake the capital raising by way of a non-renounceable rights issue. Each Qualifying Shareholder will be entitled to two new Shares for every seven Shares currently held as at the Record Date (10 July 2019). The Directors have selected what they consider to be an attractive price for the offer, bearing in mind the potential value of the Company's 50% interest in the Mt Thirsty Project. This Issue is not underwritten, but the Directors and Tasman (the Company's largest Shareholder which holds a 13.27% shareholding interest in the Company) have indicated that they intend to participate in this Issue. Whilst the Directors and Tasman may not necessarily take up their Entitlements in full, the Directors are optimistic that there will be adequate support to ensure the success of this Issue. Yours faithfully Gregory H. Solomon Chairman 4 2. DETAILS OF THE OFFER 2.1. KEY POINTS A non-renounceablepro-rata rights issue of two (2) new Shares for every seven (7) Shares held by Qualifying Shareholders as at 5.00pm WST on 10 July 2019 at an issue price of $0.01 per Share, to raise approximately $1,005,023.58 (before expenses of the Offer). Share Issue Price $0.01 per new Share Two (2) new Shares for Qualifying Shareholder Entitlement every seven (7) Shares held as at 5.00 pm WST on the Record Date* Number of Shares to be issued pursuant to this Issue* Approximately 100,502,358 Approximate amount to be raised pursuant to this Issue* $1,005,023.58 (before expenses of the Offer and assuming the Offer is fully subscribed) *In calculating Entitlements under the Offer, fractions will be rounded up to the nearest whole number. These figures assume that none of the existing Options on issue in the Company are converted to Shares prior to the Record Date. If this occurs, the number of Shares, and the amount raised under the Issue, may increase. 2.2. TIMETABLE Offer announcement 25 June 2019 Lodgement of Offer Document, Appendix 3B and cleansing notice with ASX (prior 5 July 2019 to trade) Notice sent to shareholders 8 July 2019 Ex Date 9 July 2019 Record Date for determining Entitlements to participate in Offer 10 July 2019 (at 5.00 pm WST) Despatch of Offer Document to Qualifying Shareholders 15 July 2019 Closing Date for acceptance of Offer and payment in full 30 July 2019 (at 5.00pm WST) Shares quoted on a deferred settlement basis 31 July 2019 Company notifies ASX of under subscriptions 2 August 2019 Issue Date and Dispatch of holding statements 6 August 2019 These dates are subject to change and are indicative only. The Company reserves the right to amend this indicative timetable. In particular, the Company reserves the right, subject to the Corporations Act and the Listing Rules, to extend the Closing Date, to accept late Entitlement and Acceptance Forms either generally or in particular cases, or to withdraw or reduce the size of the Offer without prior notice. Any extension of the Closing Date will have a consequential effect on the date for the issue of new Shares. 2.3. PURPOSE OF THE ISSUE The funds raised under this Issue are to augment the existing funds held by the Company to enable the Company: to continue progressing the pre-feasibility study (" PFS ") for the Company's Mt Thirsty Cobalt-Nickel- Manganese Oxide Project (" Project "); and 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

