Conico : Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Results

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

2 AUGUST 2019

PRO-RATA NON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE

The pro-rata non-renounceable rights offer (Offer) made to shareholders of Conico Ltd (Conico) who were on the register as at 5:00pm WST on 10 July 2019 pursuant to an offer document dated 5 July 2019 (Offer Document) which closed on 30 July 2019.

Conico gives notice of the shortfall subscriptions for the Offer as follows:

No. of New Shares Gross Proceeds ($) Total number of securities offered 99,333,378 993,333.78 Securities accepted under the Offer 23,056,716 230,567.16 Additional securities placed under the Offer 9,583,252 95,832.52 Shortfall 66,693,410 666,934.10

The above figures are subject to none of the proceeds received by cheque being dishonoured between the time of this announcement and the allotment and issue of new shares.

Conico reserved the right in the Offer Document to place any shortfall shares within three months after the closing date of the Offer at a price which is not less than the price at which the shares were offered under the Offer.

Accordingly upon completion of issuing of the new shares, the total amount raised will be $326,399.68 (before the payment of the expenses of the issue).

Aaron Gates

Company Secretary

