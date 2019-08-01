Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Conico Ltd    CNJ   AU000000CNJ3

CONICO LTD

(CNJ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/30
0.009 AUD   --.--%
08/01CONICO : Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Results
PU
07/15CONICO : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
07/15CONICO LTD : - Dipatch of Offer Documents
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Conico : Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 11:50pm EDT

ACN 119 057 457

AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

2 AUGUST 2019

PRO-RATA NON-RENOUNCEABLE RIGHTS ISSUE

The pro-rata non-renounceable rights offer (Offer) made to shareholders of Conico Ltd (Conico) who were on the register as at 5:00pm WST on 10 July 2019 pursuant to an offer document dated 5 July 2019 (Offer Document) which closed on 30 July 2019.

Conico gives notice of the shortfall subscriptions for the Offer as follows:

No. of New

Shares

Gross Proceeds ($)

Total number of securities offered

99,333,378

993,333.78

Securities accepted under the Offer

23,056,716

230,567.16

Additional securities placed under the Offer

9,583,252

95,832.52

Shortfall

66,693,410

666,934.10

The above figures are subject to none of the proceeds received by cheque being dishonoured between the time of this announcement and the allotment and issue of new shares.

Conico reserved the right in the Offer Document to place any shortfall shares within three months after the closing date of the Offer at a price which is not less than the price at which the shares were offered under the Offer.

Accordingly upon completion of issuing of the new shares, the total amount raised will be $326,399.68 (before the payment of the expenses of the issue).

Aaron Gates

Company Secretary

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000

Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866

Website: www.conico.com.au

Disclaimer

Conico Limited published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 03:49:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONICO LTD
08/01CONICO : Pro-rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue Results
PU
07/15CONICO : Quarterly Activities Report
PU
07/15CONICO LTD : - Dipatch of Offer Documents
AQ
07/15CONICO : Dipatch of Offer Documents
PU
07/09CONICO LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 2 new shares @ 0.01 AUD for 7 existing shares
FA
07/08CONICO LTD : - Notice to Shareholders Rights Issue
AQ
07/07CONICO : Notice to Shareholders - Rights Issue
PU
07/05CONICO : Offer Document
PU
07/05CONICO : Cleansing Notice
PU
05/29CONICO : Response to ASX Appendix 5b Query
PU
More news
Chart CONICO LTD
Duration : Period :
Conico Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Howard Solomon Executive Chairman
Aaron Philip Gates Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Douglas Howard Solomon Non-Executive Director
Guy Le Page Non-Executive Director
James B. Richardson Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONICO LTD-47.30%2
BHP GROUP LTD19.28%133 889
BHP GROUP PLC20.14%133 889
RIO TINTO25.95%97 310
RIO TINTO LIMITED26.16%97 310
ANGLO AMERICAN16.66%34 980
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group