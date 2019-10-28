Conico : Quarterly Activities Report

Report for September Quarter 2019

MT THIRSTY COBALT PROJECT

(50% Conico Ltd: 50% Barra Resources Ltd- Joint Venture, MTJV)

The Mt Thirsty Cobalt Project is located 16km north-northwest of Norseman, Western Australia (Figure 1).

The Project contains the Mt Thirsty Cobalt-Nickel(Co-Ni) Oxide Deposit that has the potential to emerge as a significant cobalt producer. In addition to the Co-Ni Oxide Deposit, the Project also hosts nickel sulphide (Ni-S) mineralisation.

Demand for cobalt looks very encouraging as the world becomes more dependent on rechargeable power sources for portable electronics and electric vehicles. In addition, the battery industry is also competing with demand for cobalt from producers of superalloys, aircraft turbines and chemical industries.

The undeveloped Mt Thirsty Cobalt Project has a significant resource with a potential to have a long mine life. The Project is close to all necessary infrastructure (rail, road, power, water, and sea port) and, being in a mining orientated state, has the potential to attract a variety of interested parties including end users of cobalt. Mt Thirsty has the potential to become a major supplier to the burgeoning battery supply chain.

The great advantage of Mt Thirsty compared to other potential cobalt operations is the nature of the resource, being a flat lying, continuous and thick deposit starting from near surface to around 70 metres below surface. Due to intense oxidation, the deposit is very soft, fine grained and low in silica.

The Mount Thirsty Joint Venture (MTJV) is progressing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project utilising industry leading consultants led by Amec Foster Wheeler Australia Pty Ltd, trading as Wood.

The Mt Thirsty Project is highly leveraged to cobalt prices with approximately 80% of potential revenue being from cobalt; far higher than other nickel laterite projects.

Conico Ltd is the operator of the MTJV and the Joint Venture has appointed Mr Sean Gregory, MD and CEO of Barra Resources Ltd as Manager of the Mt Thirsty Project Prefeasibility Study (PFS).

ACTIVITIES

Mineral Resource Estimate

The Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource was further upgraded during the quarter to 26.9Mt @ 0.12% cobalt and 0.52% nickel (Table 1).

The upgrade was as a result of checks during mine planning and resulted in a useful increase in contained metal of 4.7%.

