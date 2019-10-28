Conico : Quarterly Activities Report

ACN 119 057 457
ASX QUARTERLY REPORT
FOR PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2019
HIGHLIGHTS:
MT THIRSTY COBALT PROJECT:
-
Spring level 2 flora and vegetation survey completed
-
SO2 leaching testwork completed
-
Mine planning and tailings engineering underway
-
Pre-feasibilitystudy in final stages of engineering
CORPORATE:
-
Pro Rata Non-Renounceable Rights Issue raised $326,399
Figure 1: Mt Thirsty Project Location
Level 15, 197 St George's Terrace, Perth, Western Australia 6000
Telephone: (08) 9282 5889 Facsimile: (08) 9282 5866
Website: www.conico.com.au
1
Report for September Quarter 2019
MT THIRSTY COBALT PROJECT
(50% Conico Ltd: 50% Barra Resources Ltd- Joint Venture, MTJV)
The Mt Thirsty Cobalt Project is located 16km north-northwest of Norseman, Western Australia (Figure 1).
The Project contains the Mt Thirsty Cobalt-Nickel(Co-Ni) Oxide Deposit that has the potential to emerge as a significant cobalt producer. In addition to the Co-Ni Oxide Deposit, the Project also hosts nickel sulphide (Ni-S) mineralisation.
Demand for cobalt looks very encouraging as the world becomes more dependent on rechargeable power sources for portable electronics and electric vehicles. In addition, the battery industry is also competing with demand for cobalt from producers of superalloys, aircraft turbines and chemical industries.
The undeveloped Mt Thirsty Cobalt Project has a significant resource with a potential to have a long mine life. The Project is close to all necessary infrastructure (rail, road, power, water, and sea port) and, being in a mining orientated state, has the potential to attract a variety of interested parties including end users of cobalt. Mt Thirsty has the potential to become a major supplier to the burgeoning battery supply chain.
The great advantage of Mt Thirsty compared to other potential cobalt operations is the nature of the resource, being a flat lying, continuous and thick deposit starting from near surface to around 70 metres below surface. Due to intense oxidation, the deposit is very soft, fine grained and low in silica.
The Mount Thirsty Joint Venture (MTJV) is progressing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project utilising industry leading consultants led by Amec Foster Wheeler Australia Pty Ltd, trading as Wood.
The Mt Thirsty Project is highly leveraged to cobalt prices with approximately 80% of potential revenue being from cobalt; far higher than other nickel laterite projects.
Conico Ltd is the operator of the MTJV and the Joint Venture has appointed Mr Sean Gregory, MD and CEO of Barra Resources Ltd as Manager of the Mt Thirsty Project Prefeasibility Study (PFS).
ACTIVITIES
Mineral Resource Estimate
The Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource was further upgraded during the quarter to 26.9Mt @ 0.12% cobalt and 0.52% nickel (Table 1).
The upgrade was as a result of checks during mine planning and resulted in a useful increase in contained metal of 4.7%.
2
Report for September Quarter 2019
Table 1: Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource Summary (0.06% Co cut off). Previously reported results shown in square brackets. Minor discrepancies in totals due to rounding.
|
|
Dry Tonnes
|
Cobalt (%)
|
Nickel (%)
|
|
(Mdt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mt Thirsty Indicated
|
22.8
|
0.121
|
0.53
|
|
|
|
|
Mt Thirsty Inferred
|
2.5
|
0.103
|
0.45
|
|
|
|
|
Mt Thirsty Sub Total
|
25.4
|
0.119
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
|
Mt Thirsty North
|
1.5
|
0.092
|
0.55
|
(Inferred)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mt Thirsty Total
|
26.9
|
0.117
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
Further Metallurgical Testwork
Additional variability leaches were completed at the upper and lower end of the grade ranges expected. Seventeen variability leaches have now been completed on samples with head grades ranging from 0.03% cobalt to 0.43% cobalt. The variability leaches have confirmed strong correlations between cobalt head grade and cobalt and nickel extraction (Figures 3 and 4). The relationship is logarithmic, with very high extractions at high grades and leaching performance dropping off below the resource cutoff grade of 0.06% cobalt.
These simple regressions produced higher correlations than more complex multiple non-linear regressions assessed on a domain-by domain basis.
The variability leaches are in addition to the six bulk leaches, twenty four optimisation leaches and eight beneficiation leaches completed during the PFS and fifteen SO2 leaches in the scoping study, bringing the total number of SO2 leaches completed to fifty five, with remarkably robust performance, giving confidence in the leaching method proposed.
3
Report for September Quarter 2019
Figure 3: Cobalt extractions and regressions from variability leaches.
Figure 4: Nickel extractions and regressions from variability leaches.
4
Report for September Quarter 2019
Bulk Leaches 4, 5 and 6 have been completed. The results are shown in Table 2 below.
|
|
|
Table 2: Mt Thirsty Bulk Leaches
|
|
BL
|
Test ID
|
Co extraction (%)
|
Ni extraction (%)
|
Fe in sol'n (g/l)
|
1
|
HY7334
|
85.43
|
30.45
|
11.7
|
2
|
HY7460
|
82.52
|
27.38
|
1.3
|
3
|
HY7556
|
83.36
|
26.57
|
2.2
|
4
|
HY8147
|
83.74
|
36.85
|
13.0
|
5
|
HY8190
|
85.78
|
35.30
|
8.1
|
6
|
HY8189
|
68.61
|
20.46
|
3.0
|
|
(lower grade)
|
|
|
Bulk Leaches 1-4 and 6 were completed on the Master Composite (0.18% Co) derived from 2016 Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling using pure SO2 and O2 gas to allow the conditions to be accurately optimised. Pleasingly, Bulk Leach 5 using dilute SO2 gas more typically available in operations delivered the best result yet. Bulk Leach 6 was on a lower grade composite (0.12% Co) derived from 2018 Air Core (AC) drilling that performed as expected based on the variability leaches as plotted on Figures 3 and 4.
Conservatively, the PFS will average the extractions from Bulk Leach 3 and Bulk Leach 5 as there is only one test using dilute SO2. This also moderates the nickel extraction to reflect the economic target of leaching 5 g/l iron.
The bulk leach extractions selected have been used to adjust the regressions charted in Figures 3 and 4. This results in an increase in cobalt extraction of about 6% which fairly represents the gains made during optimisation between the variability leaches and the bulk leaches. The nickel recoveries will be adjusted 6% downwards using the same method and reflective of the excess iron leaching that occurred in the variability leaches.
Primary and secondary neutralisation tests have all been completed without any significant losses of payable metals. Mixed Sulphide Precipitation testwork is now the only metallurgical test work outstanding. It is hoped that the working assumption of 4% losses at this step can be significantly bettered.
Mine Planning
Mine planning studies have locked down the preferred Whittle shell based on the regressions above and preliminary operating cost estimates, which shows good utilisation of the available Mineral Resources. Detailed pit designs have commenced, and scheduling will follow.
Tailings Studies
A tailings sample has undergone testing with results showing that the tailings settle slowly, leading the preferred solution towards a downstream twin-cell tailings dam. Mine waste will be directed to construct the tailings dam walls as required.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Conico Limited published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 01:36:05 UTC