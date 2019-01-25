AM Best : Affirms Credit Ratings of Conifer Holdings, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++
(Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb”
of Conifer Insurance Company (Conifer); the FSR of B+ (Good) and the
Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” of Conifer’s affiliate, White Pine Insurance
Company (White Pine); and the Long-Term ICR of “bb” of its parent
holding company, Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CHI) [NASDAQ:CNFR]. All
companies are domiciled in Birmingham, MI. The outlook of Conifer’s and
CHI’s Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. The outlook of White Pine’s
ratings is stable.
The ratings reflect Conifer’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best
categorizes as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance,
limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management
(ERM). The ratings reflect White Pine’s balance sheet strength, which AM
Best categorizes as adequate, as well as its marginal operating
performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM.
The rating affirmations reflect AM Best’s view that the companies
continue to make progress in returning to sustainable profitability, as
management refocuses its insurance operations toward the companies'
niche commercial specialty lines of business. Prospectively, AM Best
expects underwriting results to improve in the near to medium term, as
the companies gain economies of scale in their specialty lines and grow
into CHI’s infrastructure. The companies have a legacy track record of
success in its niche commercial specialty lines, including liability for
restaurant, bars and taverns, as well as quick service restaurants and
security guards.
Remedial actions executed late in 2017 have bolstered risk-adjusted
capitalization directly through capital contributions into the two
companies and augmented reserves through execution of a significant
adverse development cover (ADC) to address adverse development after
organic reserve strengthening. Conifer and White Pine have experienced
further adverse development through the third quarter of 2018 but
appears to have sufficient capacity remaining under the ADC to absorb
slowing adverse development in its covered lines. Management also has
significantly reduced catastrophe loss exposure by rapidly and
efficiently exiting its troubled Florida homeowners line and other
wind-exposed business.
Each company’s ability to generate profits to help support organic
capital growth is a very important issue that AM Best will monitor over
the near term. CHI’s ratings reflect standard notching from its lead
insurance subsidiary, Conifer, and the outlook reflects the linkage of
CHI’s rating to that of Conifer. CHI has been traded on the NASDAQ
Global Market since August 2015. CHI’s leverage and coverage ratios are
supportive of its ratings. Its status as a publicly traded company
offers potential financial flexibility for the enterprise with access to
public debt and equity markets.
