Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Conifex Timber Inc    CFF   CA2073241044

CONIFEX TIMBER INC (CFF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Conifex Timber Inc : Conifex Timber Inc. to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 02:11pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Conifex Timber Inc. (OTC PINK: CFXTF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-AEB9F3333C90D.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONIFEX TIMBER INC
02:11pCONIFEX TIMBER INC : Conifex Timber Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
02:02pCONIFEX TIMBER : Announces Record Second Quarter Results
AQ
07/17CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call
AQ
07/10CONIFEX TIMBER : Blue Wolf Capital Closes Sale of Suwannee Lumber Company and Ca..
BU
07/10CONIFEX TIMBER : Completes Acquisition of Sawmills in the U.S. South
AQ
07/09CONIFEX TIMBER : Completes Acquisition of Sawmills in the U.S. South
AQ
06/27CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces Voting Results
AQ
06/20CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces Closing of Subscription Receipt Offering
AQ
06/13CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces Pricing of Subscription Receipt Offering and Filing o..
AQ
05/26CONIFEX TIMBER : Announces Offering of Subscription Receipts and Filing of Preli..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:02aConifex Timber reports Q2 results 
05/16Conifex Timber reports Q1 results 
02/20Conifex Timber Inc. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Conifex Timber reports Q3 results 
2017Conifex Timber reports Q2 results 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 715 M
EBIT 2018 64,2 M
Net income 2018 28,9 M
Debt 2018 285 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,80
P/E ratio 2019 3,18
EV / Sales 2018 0,71x
EV / Sales 2019 0,51x
Capitalization 219 M
Chart CONIFEX TIMBER INC
Duration : Period :
Conifex Timber Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONIFEX TIMBER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,88  CAD
Spread / Average Target 88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Shields Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Madia Senior Vice President-Operations
Yuri Lewis Chief Financial Officer
George L. Malpass Independent Non-Executive Director
Jim Jia Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONIFEX TIMBER INC-14.18%167
CANFOR CORPORATION10.98%2 707
GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LTD-26.21%341
TA ANN HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%279
ACADIAN TIMBER CORP0.51%250
JAYA TIASA HOLDINGS BERHAD--.--%167
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.