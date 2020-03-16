CONMED Corporation : Announces Changes to Board Leadership

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced that Mark E. Tryniski, Chair of the Board, has notified the Company that he will not stand for reappointment to the Chair position in May 2020, although he will stand for reelection as a director. The Board has appointed Curt R. Hartman to succeed Mr. Tryniski and serve as Chair, in addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately following the 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has appointed Martha Goldberg Aronson as Lead Independent Director, effective immediately following the 2020 Annual Shareholder Meeting. Ms. Goldberg Aronson currently serves as Chair of the Compensation Committee and also serves as a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

Details regarding the responsibilities of the Chair and Lead Independent Director roles can be found in the Company’s Preliminary Proxy Statement, which was filed earlier today with the SEC.

Mr. Tryniski commented, “The Board’s decision to appoint Curt as Chair reflects well-deserved recognition for Curt’s strong track record of leadership and execution. Moreover, it is a vote of confidence in the long-term value we expect him to create for the Company and its shareholders. Likewise, I am thrilled that Martha has agreed to become CONMED’s Lead Independent Director. She has been an active and persuasive voice within the boardroom, and I am confident that her leadership will be an asset to the Board.”

Mr. Hartman commented, “Mark’s stewardship of the Board over the last six years has been exemplary, and his steady hand has helped shape CONMED into the Company that it is today. I am grateful for the guidance that Mark has provided me as an advisor and sounding board, and I am pleased that he will continue to serve as a director. I am delighted that Martha has agreed to step into the role of Lead Independent Director. She has a wealth of global medical device leadership and board experience, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with her to drive CONMED forward.”

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

