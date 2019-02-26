CONMED Corporation : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ:CNMD) today announced that its Board
of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share,
payable on April 5, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of March 15,
2019.
About CONMED Corporation
CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices
and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products
are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties,
including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery and
gastroenterology. CONMED has a direct selling presence in 19 countries,
and international sales constitute approximately 50% of the Company’s
total sales. Headquartered in Utica, New York, the Company employs
approximately 3,100 people. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on
certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and
uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends
to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking
statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition
to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking
statements may include, but are not limited to, the risk factors
discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal
year ended December 31, 2018 and listed under the heading Forward-Looking
Statements in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q. Any and
all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The
Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a
reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s
expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking
statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005343/en/