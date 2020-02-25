Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CONMED Corporation    CNMD

CONMED CORPORATION

(CNMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CONMED Corporation : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 09:07am EST

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on April 6, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of March 16, 2020.

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2019 and listed under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q. Any and all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CONMED CORPORATION
09:07aCONMED CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/24CONMED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
01/29CONMED CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Notice of Delisting..
AQ
01/29CONMED : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/29CONMED CORPORATION : to Transfer Listing of Common Stock to the New York Stock E..
BU
01/29CONMED CORPORATION : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Resul..
BU
01/06CONMED CORPORATION : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Res..
BU
01/02CONMED CORPORATION : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
BU
2019CONMED CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019CONMED CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 016 M
EBIT 2020 151 M
Net income 2020 70,1 M
Debt 2020 622 M
Yield 2020 0,79%
P/E ratio 2020 43,3x
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,44x
EV / Sales2021 3,09x
Capitalization 2 867 M
Chart CONMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CONMED Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 123,17  $
Last Close Price 101,04  $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Curt R. Hartman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Tryniski Chairman
Todd W. Garner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian P. Concannon Independent Director
Jerome Jay Lande Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONMED CORPORATION-9.65%2 867
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.15%149 297
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.7.07%45 710
HOYA CORPORATION-0.10%34 616
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS3.11%31 854
DEXCOM, INC.34.43%26 933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group