Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CONMED Corporation    CNMD

CONMED CORPORATION

(CNMD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CONMED Corporation : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 29, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-844-889-7792 (domestic) or +1-661-378-9936 (international) and refer to the passcode 2083716.

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of CONMED's website at www.conmed.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, until 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. To hear this recording, dial 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1-404-537-3406 (international) and enter the passcode 2083716.

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the July 29, 2020 conference call may contain forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2019, and listed under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q. Any and all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CONMED CORPORATION
04:06pCONMED CORPORATION : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 2..
BU
06/12CONMED CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/22CONMED CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification ..
AQ
05/21CONMED CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
05/11CONMED CORPORATION : Announces That 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Will Be ..
BU
05/04CONMED CORPORATION : to Present at the BofA Securities Virtual Healthcare Confer..
BU
04/30CONMED : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
04/29CONMED CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
04/29CONMED : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29CONMED CORPORATION : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 783 M - -
Net income 2020 -25,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 686 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -83,7x
Yield 2020 1,11%
Capitalization 2 054 M 2 054 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart CONMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CONMED Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 86,17 $
Last Close Price 71,99 $
Spread / Highest target 52,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Curt R. Hartman Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Todd W. Garner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark E. Tryniski Director
Brian P. Concannon Independent Director
Jerome Jay Lande Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONMED CORPORATION-35.63%2 054
MEDTRONIC PLC-19.17%122 997
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.2.97%43 811
DEXCOM, INC.85.33%37 437
HOYA CORPORATION-3.01%35 665
TERUMO CORPORATION3.63%28 479
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group