CONMED CORPORATION (CNMD)
CONMED Corporation : to Present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

08/28/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ: CNMD) today announced that Curt R. Hartman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Todd W. Garner, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference at 9:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.conmed.com and will be available for replay following the event.

About CONMED Corporation

CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties, including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. CONMED has a direct selling presence in 19 countries, and international sales constitute approximately 50% of the Company’s total sales. Headquartered in Utica, New York, the Company employs approximately 3,100 people. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on certain assumptions and contingencies that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results, performance, or trends to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements herein or in previous disclosures. For example, in addition to general industry and economic conditions, factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, and listed under the heading Forward-Looking Statements in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q. Any and all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to the Company’s performance on a going-forward basis. The Company believes that all forward-looking statements made by it have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs or projections as expressed in the forward-looking statements will actually occur or prove to be correct.


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 843 M
EBIT 2018 86,6 M
Net income 2018 45,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 1,02%
P/E ratio 2018 49,15
P/E ratio 2019 41,91
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,47x
Capitalization 2 188 M
Chart CONMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CONMED Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 79,3 $
Spread / Average Target 1,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Curt R. Hartman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark E. Tryniski Chairman
Todd W. Garner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jo Ann Golden Independent Director
Brian P. Concannon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONMED CORPORATION52.68%2 188
MEDTRONIC PLC18.33%129 156
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL11.93%38 654
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY65.44%29 526
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS3.92%25 517
HOYA CORPORATION14.34%22 504
