CONMED : Dirk Kuyper to Step Down from CONMED Corporation Board of Directors Effective August 1, 2019

CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ: CNMD) today announced that
independent director, Dirk M. Kuyper, has submitted a notice of
resignation, which will take effect on August 1, 2019.
“Dirk has been a highly valued voice in the board room for the past six
years, and we are grateful for his service to CONMED,” commented Mark
Tryniski, Chair of CONMED’s Board of Directors, “Dirk has provided truly
valuable insights and strategic direction to management throughout his
tenure on the Board, and, on behalf of the entire Board of Directors and
our leadership team, I thank Dirk for his important contributions to
CONMED’s success. We appreciate and respect his desire to devote more
time and focus to his growing business interests, and we wish him all
the best in those pursuits.”
“My tenure on CONMED’s Board has been a tremendously positive
experience,” Mr. Kuyper said. “I have great confidence in Curt Hartman’s
vision and strategy for CONMED, and I believe he has the right team in
place to achieve his vision of sustainable long-term growth.”
CONMED further announced that its Corporate Governance and Nominating
Committee has retained Trewstar Corporate Board Services, a search firm
that works exclusively at the Board level and specializes in the
placement of candidates offering gender and ethnic diversity, to conduct
a search to fill the director position being vacated as a result of Mr.
Kuyper’s resignation.
About CONMED Corporation
CONMED is a medical technology company that provides surgical devices
and equipment for minimally invasive procedures. The Company’s products
are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of specialties,
including orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery,
thoracic surgery and gastroenterology. For more information, visit www.conmed.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005109/en/