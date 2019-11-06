CONN ALPH : DermTech to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Log in
11/06/2019 | 02:29pm EST

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, today announced that company management is scheduled to participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • John Dobak, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 8 a.m. Eastern Time at the Lotte New Palace Hotel in New York.
  • John Dobak, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity’s 13th Annual Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Westin Grand Central in New York.

About DermTech:

DermTech is a leader in the new category of medicine, precision dermatology. DermTech’s mission is to transform the practice of dermatology through more accurate diagnosis and treatment, and the elimination of unnecessary surgery, leading to improved patient care and lower costs. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases, and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.


© Business Wire 2019
