CONN'S, INC.

CONN'S, INC.

(CONN)
  Report
News 
News

CONN SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Conn's, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

07/01/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Conn’s, Inc. ("Conn’s" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CONN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Conn’s securities between September 3, 2019 and December 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/conn.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that Conn’s was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) that, as a result, Conn’s was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) that the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/conn or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Conn’s you have until July 14, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 435 M - -
Net income 2021 -52,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 293 M 293 M -
EV / Sales 2020
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 4 313
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart CONN'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Conn's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONN'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 9,88 $
Last Close Price 10,09 $
Spread / Highest target 9,02%
Spread / Average Target -2,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman L. Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lee A. Wright Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Bchara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd Renaud Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Bob L. Martin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONN'S, INC.-18.56%293
BEST BUY CO., INC-1.67%22 543
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-13.25%11 411
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-10.50%10 449
VIA VAREJO S.A.37.06%4 461
YAMADA DENKI CO., LTD.-7.44%4 054
