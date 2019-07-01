Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Conn's Inc    CONN

CONN'S INC

(CONN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/01 02:22:05 pm
18.335 USD   +2.89%
02:01pCONN : HomePlus Enters San Angelo Market
PR
06/20CONN : HomePlus Enhances Firefighter Living Quarters
PR
05/31CONN'S : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Conn : HomePlus Enters San Angelo Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

SAN ANGELO, Texas, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN), Houston-based specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, announces expansion into the San Angelo market, opening its first showroom in the Sunset Mall at 4001 Sunset Drive, San Angelo, TX 76904.

(PRNewsfoto/Conn's, Inc.)

Joining more than 55 Conn's HomePlus locations in the brand's home state of Texas, the San Angelo location was selected to better serve customers residing in the Concho Valley. The brand will now employ more than 3,025 Texans. The state will also be home to a 656,658 square-foot Distribution Center projected to open in September.

"This is an exciting time for Conn's HomePlus," said Norm Miller, Conn's HomePlus Chairman and CEO. "The new location in San Angelo is part of ongoing momentum, led by efforts in the state of Texas and the loyal customers who have helped us make it happen for the last 129 years."

Conn's HomePlus will complete nine projects in Texas by end of year, including seven new stores and two renovations. The stage is set for continued development into fiscal 2021, with the Distribution Center, which will increase support bandwidth from 20 to 45 stores.   

Offering area-residents a unique alternative for affordable home goods shopping, the new 43,000 sq. ft. Conn's HomePlus™ showroom showcases a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. Shoppers who have good credit or are building their credit will enjoy brand differentiators, including low monthly payment options tailored to their needs. A grand opening event to celebrate the new store is scheduled for Saturday, July 27.

For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.
Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 130+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

  • Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;
  • Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;
  • Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and
  • Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

The Zimmerman Agency
conns@zimmermnan.com, 850-668-2222

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conns-homeplus-enters-san-angelo-market-300878753.html

SOURCE Conn's, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONN'S INC
02:01pCONN : HomePlus Enters San Angelo Market
PR
06/20CONN : HomePlus Enhances Firefighter Living Quarters
PR
06/10CONN : Conns Inc (CONN) COO Buys $100,170.46 in Stock
AQ
06/04CONNS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04CONNS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01CONN : Solidifies Leadership Team to Support Growth
AQ
05/31CONN : CONNS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
05/31CONNS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
05/31CONN'S : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/31Conn's, Inc. Solidifies Leadership Team to Support Growth
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About