Conn : HomePlus Enters San Angelo Market

SAN ANGELO, Texas, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN), Houston-based specialty retailer of furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics, announces expansion into the San Angelo market, opening its first showroom in the Sunset Mall at 4001 Sunset Drive, San Angelo, TX 76904.

Joining more than 55 Conn's HomePlus locations in the brand's home state of Texas, the San Angelo location was selected to better serve customers residing in the Concho Valley. The brand will now employ more than 3,025 Texans. The state will also be home to a 656,658 square-foot Distribution Center projected to open in September.

"This is an exciting time for Conn's HomePlus," said Norm Miller, Conn's HomePlus Chairman and CEO. "The new location in San Angelo is part of ongoing momentum, led by efforts in the state of Texas and the loyal customers who have helped us make it happen for the last 129 years."

Conn's HomePlus will complete nine projects in Texas by end of year, including seven new stores and two renovations. The stage is set for continued development into fiscal 2021, with the Distribution Center, which will increase support bandwidth from 20 to 45 stores.

Offering area-residents a unique alternative for affordable home goods shopping, the new 43,000 sq. ft. Conn's HomePlus™ showroom showcases a variety of furniture, mattresses, top-of-the-line appliances, consumer electronics and home office products. Shoppers who have good credit or are building their credit will enjoy brand differentiators, including low monthly payment options tailored to their needs. A grand opening event to celebrate the new store is scheduled for Saturday, July 27.

For more information on Conn's HomePlus, please visit http://www.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 130+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

