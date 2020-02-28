Conn's HomePlus : Teams Up with Spurs Sports & Entertainment to Make Coding More Accessible to Students

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission of positively impacting local non-profit organizations in the communities it serves, Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) has joined Spurs Sports & Entertainment to support Youth Code Jam – making coding fun, sociable and accessible to kids from 7 to 17. Together, Conn's HomePlus and Spurs Sports & Entertainment partnered with Hewlett Packard (HP) to donate more than $33,000 in laptop computers to build environments where all students can be successful, creative problem-solvers with code.

"At Conn's HomePlus, we recognize today's youth as tomorrow's future and are thrilled to partner with the San Antonio Spurs to bring computer science to the students who participate in Youth Code Jam," said Norm Miller, CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "We hope our donation will help inspire the students to excel in academics and push themselves to new limits."

Youth Code Jam provides innovative, impactful and family-focused out-of-school time, hands-on computing programs for K-12 students as well as teacher professional development designed to bring computer science to every school and every classroom. This work is accomplished by changing the narrative from "teaching kids to code" to creating environments where all students can be successful, creative problem solvers with code.

"We are honored to see our CoderPals celebrated in this way. They are truly dedicated to their community, and it leaves me so hopeful for our future," said Debi Pfitzenmaier, Executive Director of Youth Code Jam. "Support from organizations like Conn's HomePlus and Spurs Give helps us move forward the mission of increasing access, broadening participation and empowering students with the computer skills they need to participate fully, solve problems and shape their worlds in our increasingly digital society."

"We are honored to partner with Conn's HomePlus in giving back and highlighting Youth Code Jam and their remarkable work in our community. Spurs Give is on a mission to empower San Antonio's next generation," said Jennifer Regnier, Director of Spurs Give. "It is crucial we invest in our youth by giving them easy and affordable access to technology and STEM-related programs and we hope to inspire our community to get involved through programs like Youth Code Jam."

Through initiatives facilitated via Conn's Cares, the Conn's HomePlus philanthropic arm, nearly $890,000 in funds and products have been extended to local, community-based third-party charitable organizations since 2017.

To learn more about Conn's Cares please visit https://www.conns.com/conns-cares.

