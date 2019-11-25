Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Conn's, Inc.    CONN

CONN'S, INC.

(CONN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Conn's HomePlus : Upgrades Barrett House Community Room with Furniture Donation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 01:37pm EST

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission of positively impacting local non-profit organizations in the communities it serves, Conn's HomePlus (NASDAQ: CONN) has partnered with Barrett Foundation, a local organization that operates Barrett House – a women's and children's shelter in Albuquerque working to end the experience of homelessness – donating thousands of dollars in furniture and appliances since 2017. This year, donated items went to enhancing the shelter's community room.

"Conn's HomePlus began the Conn's Cares initiative to provide a platform to make a difference in local communities," said Norm Miller, CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "Donating to local organizations helps us honor our values and make that difference, this time by bringing some extra comfort and joy to residents of the Barrett House this holiday season."

With the mission to provide shelter and supportive services to women and children experiencing homelessness, Barrett House creates an opportunity to set up a safety net to build the stability needed to start a journey toward securing a home for themselves and their children. The Conn's HomePlus contribution will help make the community room feel more like home to the families who rely on the shelter's services.

"Last year we were able to serve 355 women and children in the shelter," said Melissa Kaminsky, Development Director of Barrett Foundation. "Thanks to organizations like Conn's HomePlus, we are able to continue making a positive impact on women and children each year."

Through initiatives facilitated via Conn's Cares, the Conn's HomePlus philanthropic arm, nearly $570,000 in funds and products have been extended to local, community-based third-party charitable organizations since 2017.

To learn more about Conn's Cares please visit https://www.conns.com/conns-cares.

About Conn's, Inc.
Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 135+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

  • Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;
  • Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;
  • Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and
  • Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

Taylor Schillace, The Zimmerman Agency
conns@zimmerman.com, 850-668-2222

(PRNewsfoto/Conn's, Inc.)

(PRNewsfoto/Conn's HomePlus)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conns-homeplus-upgrades-barrett-house-community-room-with-furniture-donation-300964768.html

SOURCE Conn's HomePlus


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONN'S, INC.
01:37pCONN'S HOMEPLUS : Upgrades Barrett House Community Room with Furniture Donation
PR
11/22CONNS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and..
AQ
09/26CONN'S HOMEPLUS : Enhances First Light Shelter With $7,000 Appliance Donation
PR
09/23Conn's, Inc. Reports Status of Business after Tropical Storm Imelda
GL
09/13CONN : HomePlus Opens New Distribution Center in Houston
PR
09/04CONN : HomePlus Enters 15th State with 413,000-Square-Foot Distribution Center i..
PR
09/03Boeing, Bank of America fall while Conn's, Newmont gain
AQ
09/03CONN : CONNS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
09/03Stocks to Watch: Alphabet, H&R Block, Conn's, and More
DJ
09/03CONNS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group