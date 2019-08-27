Log in
Conn's, Inc. Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results

08/27/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN), a specialty retailer of furniture and mattresses, home appliances, consumer electronics, home office products and provider of consumer credit, today announced it will host a conference call on September 3, 2019 to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2020 financial results. The conference call will begin at 10:00 A.M. CT (11:00 A.M. ET). A press release regarding the operating results will be released the same day before the market opens.

Participants can join the call by dialing 877-451-6152 or 201-389-0879. The conference call will also be broadcast simultaneously via webcast on a listen-only basis. A link to the earnings release and webcast will be available at ir.conns.com.

About Conn's, Inc.
Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 133 retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

  • Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;
  • Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;
  • Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and
  • Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

CONN-G

Investor Contact:
S.M. Berger & Company
Andrew Berger, (216) 464-6400

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 611 M
EBIT 2020 178 M
Net income 2020 88,7 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 7,23x
P/E ratio 2021 6,39x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,39x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,37x
Capitalization 632 M
Managers
NameTitle
Norman L. Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lee A. Wright Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd Renaud Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Bob L. Martin Lead Independent Director
Doug H. Martin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONN'S INC4.98%632
SUNING.COM CO LTD--.--%13 751
YAMADA DENKI CO LTD-6.29%4 133
K'S HOLDINGS CORPORATION3.18%2 333
VIA VAREJO0.00%2 022
LOTTE HIMART CO LTD--.--%591
