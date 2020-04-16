Log in
CONN'S, INC.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Conn's Inc. (CONN) on Behalf of Investors

04/16/2020

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Conn’s Inc. ("Conn’s" or the Company") (NASDAQ: CONN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 10, 2019, before the market opened, Conn's reported its third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported retail revenues of $280.3 million, compared to $284.1 million in the prior year period. Conn's attributed the revenue decline to a decrease in same store sales, which "reflects underwriting adjustments made during the three months ended October 31, 2019."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $6.85, or over 33%, to close at $13.65 per share on December 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Conn’s securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
