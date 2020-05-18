Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Conn's, Inc.    CONN

CONN'S, INC.

(CONN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Conn's, Inc. – CONN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 01:56pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) between September 3, 2019 and December 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Conn’s investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Conn’s class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1857.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Conn’s was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) as a result, Conn’s was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) as a result, the Company’s same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 14, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1857.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CONN'S, INC.
01:56pROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action La..
BU
11:01aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
05/15SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class A..
BU
05/15THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Ac..
BU
05/15CONN'S ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
05/15CONN CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud La..
BU
04/29GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
04/27THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Conn..
BU
04/24Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Conn's Inc. (CO..
BU
04/16Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Conn's Inc. (CONN) ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 344 M
EBIT 2021 47,0 M
Net income 2021 -2,02 M
Debt 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 -81,4x
P/E ratio 2022 7,81x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,12x
Capi. / Sales2022 0,11x
Capitalization 156 M
Chart CONN'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Conn's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONN'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 5,37 $
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman L. Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lee A. Wright Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Bchara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd Renaud Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Bob L. Martin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONN'S, INC.-56.66%156
BEST BUY CO., INC-10.47%20 242
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-0.23%11 079
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.-0.69%9 277
YAMADA DENKI CO., LTD.-0.42%3 555
JB HI-FI LIMITED-1.79%2 524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group