SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Conn's, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

05/15/2020 | 06:19pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Conn's, Inc. (“Conn’s” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CONN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between September 3, 2019 and December 9, 2019, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before July 14, 2020.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Conn’s suffered from an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies. The Company was likely to be forced to record an increase to its provision for bad debts based on these defaults and delinquencies. The Company made underwriting adjustments to tighten its standards for new customers, and these adjustments were negatively impacted. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Conn’s, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 344 M
EBIT 2021 47,0 M
Net income 2021 -2,02 M
Debt 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 -81,4x
P/E ratio 2022 7,81x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,12x
Capi. / Sales2022 0,12x
Capitalization 168 M
Chart CONN'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Conn's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONN'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 5,37 $
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman L. Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lee A. Wright Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Bchara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd Renaud Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Bob L. Martin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONN'S, INC.-59.56%168
BEST BUY CO., INC-12.08%19 877
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.0.35%11 024
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.1.59%9 119
YAMADA DENKI CO., LTD.-0.64%3 645
JB HI-FI LIMITED-0.06%2 524
