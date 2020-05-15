The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Conn's, Inc. Investors (CONN)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Conn’s, Inc. ("Conn’s" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CONN) securities between September 3, 2019 and December 9, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Conn’s investors have until July 14, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On December 10, 2019, before the market opened, Conn’s reported its third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported retail revenues of $280.3 million, compared to $284.1 million in the prior year period. Conn’s attributed the revenue decline to a decrease in same store sales, which "reflects underwriting adjustments made during the three months ended October 31, 2019."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.85 per share, or over 33%, to close at $13.65 per share on December 10, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Conn’s was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) that, as a result, Conn’s was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) that the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

