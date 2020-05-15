Log in
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Conn's, Inc. Investors (CONN)

05/15/2020 | 04:48pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Conn’s, Inc. ("Conn’s" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CONN) securities between September 3, 2019 and December 9, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Conn’s investors have until July 14, 2020 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 10, 2019, before the market opened, Conn’s reported its third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported retail revenues of $280.3 million, compared to $284.1 million in the prior year period. Conn’s attributed the revenue decline to a decrease in same store sales, which "reflects underwriting adjustments made during the three months ended October 31, 2019."

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.85 per share, or over 33%, to close at $13.65 per share on December 10, 2019, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Conn’s was experiencing an increase in first payment defaults and 60-plus day delinquencies; (2) that, as a result, Conn’s was reasonably likely to record an increase to its provision for bad debts; (3) that the Company made certain underwriting adjustments, including tightening its standards for new customers and online applicants; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s same-store sales would be adversely impacted; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Conn’s securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 14, 2020 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Conn’s securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
