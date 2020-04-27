Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Conn's, Inc.    CONN

CONN'S, INC.

(CONN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Conn's Inc. Investors (CONN)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 06:51pm EDT

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Conn’s Inc., (“Conn’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CONN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 10, 2019, before the market opened, Conn's reported its third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported retail revenues of $280.3 million, compared to $284.1 million in the prior year period. Conn's attributed the revenue decline to a decrease in same store sales, which "reflects underwriting adjustments made during the three months ended October 31, 2019."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $6.85, or over 33%, to close at $13.65 per share on December 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Conn’s securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CONN'S, INC.
06:51pTHE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Conn..
BU
04/24Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Conn's Inc. (CO..
BU
04/16Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Conn's Inc. (CONN) ..
BU
04/15THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conn's I..
BU
04/15CONN : Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Bu..
AQ
04/14CONN : CONNS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
04/14CONNS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/14CONN'S : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/14Conn's, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results And Pr..
GL
04/13CONN : Reschedules Fiscal Year 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings to April 14, 2020
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 344 M
EBIT 2021 47,0 M
Net income 2021 0,75 M
Debt 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 -74,4x
P/E ratio 2022 7,14x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,11x
Capi. / Sales2022 0,10x
Capitalization 142 M
Chart CONN'S, INC.
Duration : Period :
Conn's, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONN'S, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,00  $
Last Close Price 4,91  $
Spread / Highest target 83,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Norman L. Miller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lee A. Wright Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
George L. Bchara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Todd Renaud Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Bob L. Martin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONN'S, INC.-65.05%126
BEST BUY CO., INC-18.13%18 509
SUNING.COM CO., LTD.-0.59%10 956
HIKARI TSUSHIN, INC.2.55%8 662
YAMADA DENKI CO., LTD.1.18%4 145
JB HI-FI LIMITED1.77%2 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group