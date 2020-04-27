The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz : Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Conn's Inc. Investors (CONN)

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation on behalf of Conn’s Inc., (“Conn’s” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CONN) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 10, 2019, before the market opened, Conn's reported its third quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reported retail revenues of $280.3 million, compared to $284.1 million in the prior year period. Conn's attributed the revenue decline to a decrease in same store sales, which "reflects underwriting adjustments made during the three months ended October 31, 2019."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $6.85, or over 33%, to close at $13.65 per share on December 10, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

