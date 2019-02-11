Log in
CONNECT GROUP PLC
Connect : Contract Award with Reach PLC

02/11/2019

Connect Group PLC

('the Group' or 'Connect Group')

Smiths Newsagrees new long term contract with Reach PLC ('Reach')

Connect Group is pleased to announce that Smiths News has agreed a new long-term contract with Reach from October 2019 through to September 2024. The agreement secures annual revenues of circa £220m at current market values and encompasses all Smiths News' distribution territories

Reach's newspaper portfolio includes the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror, People, Daily Express, Daily Star, Sunday Express and Daily Star Sunday. The contract also covers Reach's regional press business and OK! magazine. In total, Reach accounts for approximately 25% of Smiths News' newspaper sales.

Jos Opdeweegh, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'I am delighted that we have agreed a new contract with Reach. The accelerated renewal of Smiths News' contracts is a strategic priority and we have now secured approximatively 54% of our sales, including our largest newspaper and magazine partners. We are confident our remaining contracts can also be agreed, underpinning our plans for a sustainable recovery in the performance of the Group.'

Enquiries:

Disclaimer

Connect Group plc published this content on 11 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2019 07:09:14 UTC
