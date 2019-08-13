Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Connect Group PLC    CNCT   GB00B17WCR61

CONNECT GROUP PLC

(CNCT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Connect : Trading Update and Sale and Leaseback

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 02:52am EDT

This announcement contains inside information

13 August 2019

Connect Group PLC

('the Company' or 'the Group')

Trading Update and Sale and Leaseback

Trading update

Since the Group's interim financial results on 1 May 2019, overall trading is slightly below market expectations, with a strong performance in Smiths News partially offsetting a slower turnaround performance in Tuffnells, where H2 performance to date has improved on H1 2019 in line with guidance previously given.

The Company will publish its preliminary financial results on 6 November 2019.

Sale and Leaseback

In January 2019, the Group announced that as part of its capital allocation strategy it would take a more prudent and disciplined approach to capital management. An important aspect of this included a potential sale and leaseback of up to 16 freehold and long-lease properties within the Tuffnells estate. The process was expected to raise up to £35m of net proceeds before tax. Since then, the Group has undertaken a thorough tender process. However, due to the current market conditions and outlook, the proposals received did not meet the Board's expectations in respect of value, economic return and timings. Accordingly, it is unlikely that the Group will conclude such a deal before the end of its current financial year and, as a result, net debt is expected to remain flat on HY2019 (net debt at 28 February 2019 was £77.5m, representing a net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.95x). The Group continues to target a reduced net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1x by FY2021, with repayment achieved through a combination of surplus free cash from operations as well as proceeds from any future sale and leaseback of Tuffnells properties as and when appropriate.

Enquiries:

Connect Group PLC

Jos Opdeweegh, Chief Executive Officer

Tony Grace, Chief Financial Officer

01793 563641

www.connectgroupplc.com

Buchanan (Financial PR)

Richard Oldworth / Jamie Hooper

connect@buchanan.uk.com

www.buchanan.uk.com

Person responsible for arranging release of this announcement:

Stuart Marriner, General Counsel & Company Secretary

Connect Group PLC

Rowan House

Cherry Orchard North

Kembrey Park

Swindon

SN2 8UH

email: cosec@connectgroupplc.com

LEI: 2138004O33ONVOOQXB02

About Connect Group

Connect Group PLC is a UK based specialist distributor and a leading provider of distribution solutions in complex and fragmented markets. The Group's networks are focused on serving high density early morning deliveries and the demands of mixed and irregular sized freight.

The Group's core businesses are each leading players in their markets:

Smiths News

Smiths News is the UK's largest newspaper and magazine wholesaling business with an approximate 55 per cent. market share. It distributes newspapers and magazines on behalf of the major national and regional publishers, delivering to approximately 27,000 customers across England and Wales on a daily basis. The speed of turnaround in the UK and density of Smiths News' coverage is critical to one of the world's fastest physical supply chains.

Dawson Media Direct (DMD) supplies newspapers, magazines and inflight entertainment technology and content to over 80 airlines in 50 countries. Delivering to strict time windows with security accreditation, DMD serves the specialist needs of airlines and travel points in the UK and worldwide with printed and digital media.

Tuffnells

Tuffnells is a leading distributor of mixed and irregular freight, serving approximately 5,000 small and medium sized enterprises across the UK. Its network of 37 depots collects and delivers mixed parcel freight consignments, specialising in items of irregular dimension and weight ('IDW'), examples of which include bulky items, building materials and automotive parts. With a mix of local and national clients, Tuffnells completes up to 70,000 daily deliveries, offering a range of timed services that are responsive to customer demand.

Disclaimer

Connect Group plc published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 06:51:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONNECT GROUP PLC
02:52aCONNECT : Trading Update and Sale and Leaseback
PU
02:45aCONNECT : says sale of some Tuffnells properties unlikely before year-end
RE
05/01CONNECT : Unaudited Interim Results 6 mts ended 28 Feb 19
PU
04/09CONNECT : Contract Award with Marketforce (UK) Ltd
PU
03/18CONNECT : Director Declaration
PU
02/18CONNECT : Change of Auditor
PU
02/11LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 climbs as U.S.-China trade talks take off
RE
02/11CONNECT : Smiths News seals new Daily Mirror contract
RE
02/11CONNECT : Contract Award with Reach PLC
PU
01/31CONNECT : Result of AGM
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 469 M
EBIT 2019 31,8 M
Net income 2019 14,8 M
Debt 2019 72,2 M
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 4,53x
P/E ratio 2020 5,49x
EV / Sales2019 0,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,11x
Capitalization 92,6 M
Chart CONNECT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Connect Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONNECT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 42,33  GBp
Last Close Price 37,60  GBp
Spread / Highest target 19,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jozef J. Opdeweegh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Gary Kennedy Chairman
Tony Grace Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Webb Director-Technology & Services
Jonathan Michael Bunting CEO-Smiths News & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONNECT GROUP PLC-12.05%112
WOLTERS KLUWER (ADR)--.--%19 755
INFORMA PLC34.37%12 792
PEARSON PLC-12.62%7 789
AXEL SPRINGER27.58%7 631
SCHIBSTED4.12%6 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group