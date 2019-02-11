Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Connect Group PLC    CNCT   GB00B17WCR61

CONNECT GROUP PLC (CNCT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/11 04:02:36 am
38.75 GBp   +3.61%
03:50aFTSE 100 higher as miners, oil majors rise
RE
02:29aCONNECT : Smiths News seals new Daily Mirror contract
RE
02:11aCONNECT : Contract Award with Reach PLC
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FTSE 100 higher as miners, oil majors rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/11/2019 | 03:50am EST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange

(Reuters) - British blue-chip shares bounced back on Monday buoyed by strength in global miners and oil shares, while the dollar climbing to a near six-week high lifted companies with greater international exposure.

The main index was 0.8 percent higher by 0846 GMT while the midcaps were up 0.6 higher after ending lower on Friday as fresh concerns over the Sino-U.S. trade situation added to fears of a slowdown in the world economy.

Monday's rise in FTSE 100, coming after three sessions of losses, marked a strong start for the week in which British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to update parliament on her progress towards a divorce deal while the country's gross domestic product numbers are set to be released on Tuesday.

Miners climbed to their highest since November with Chinese iron ore futures at record highs on concerns that supply from Brazil, the country's second-largest ore supplier, may decline after a fatal dam accident at a Vale mine.

Travel group TUI's London-listed shares jumped 3 percent to top the FTSE 100 leader-board as traders cited Bank of America Merrill Lynch resuming coverage with "Buy" rating. The gains erase some of the steep losses last week after poor results.

Takeaway group Just Eat rose 2 percent after its shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management urged the company to start merger talks and said it would benefit from a deal rather than relying on a new chief executive officer.

Elsewhere, Chinese shares rose ahead of a new round of trade talks with the United States that started on Monday. Asia-focussed bank HSBC rose 1.5 percent to be the biggest support to the blue-chip index.

Oil majors BP and Shell were also among top boosts on the back of higher crude prices.

Smith & Nephew slid 3.5 percent and was the worst FTSE 100 performer. The Financial Times reported that it has held talks to buy U.S.-based medical equipment maker NuVasive in a deal that would be worth more than $3 billion.

Playtech, the gambling software company which fell last week as horse racing was postponed in Britain after an outbreak of equine influenza, slipped 4 percent. Traders cited a BofA Merrill Lynch rating cut.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONNECT GROUP PLC 3.16% 39.45 Delayed Quote.-12.51%
EVRAZ 2.09% 529 Delayed Quote.7.72%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
REACH PLC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONNECT GROUP PLC
03:50aFTSE 100 higher as miners, oil majors rise
RE
02:29aCONNECT : Smiths News seals new Daily Mirror contract
RE
02:11aCONNECT : Contract Award with Reach PLC
PU
01/31CONNECT : Result of AGM
PU
01/22CONNECT : Trading and Strategy Update
PU
2018CONNECT : Contract Award with Seymour Distribution Limited
PU
2018CONNECT : Annual Financial Report
PU
2018CONNECT : Preliminary Results announcement for the year ended 31 August 2018
PU
2018CONNECT : Contract Award with Frontline Distribution Limited
PU
2018CONNECT : Appointment of Non-Executive Director
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 1 476 M
EBIT 2019 30,5 M
Net income 2019 20,7 M
Debt 2019 77,3 M
Yield 2019 2,67%
P/E ratio 2019 4,45
P/E ratio 2020 4,02
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
EV / Sales 2020 0,11x
Capitalization 92,6 M
Chart CONNECT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Connect Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONNECT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,59  GBP
Spread / Average Target 59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jozef J. Opdeweegh Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Gary Kennedy Chairman
Tony Grace Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Webb Director-Technology & Services
Jonathan Michael Bunting CEO-Smiths News & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONNECT GROUP PLC-12.51%120
NEWS CORP9.78%7 329
NEW YORK TIMES CO40.69%5 173
DB CORP LTD4.55%435
REACH PLC--.--%216
HT MEDIA LTD-0.75%128
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.