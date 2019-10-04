Connecticut Water Service : Matthew Stosse Elected to New England Water Works Association Board of Directors

Log in
10/04/2019 | 01:37pm EDT

125 Hopping Brook Road

Holliston, MA 01746-1471

T 508.893.7979 F 508.893.9898

www.newwa.org

NEWS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DATE: October 4, 2019

CONTACTS: Mary Quigley (508) 893-7979

Matthew Stosse Elected to New England Water Works Association Board of Directors

HOLLISTON, Mass. - Matthew Stosse of Westbrook, Connecticut, assumed the role of Connecticut State Director on the New England Water Works Association (NEWWA) board of directors on September 24, 2019, during the 138th NEWWA Annual Conference in Rockport, Maine.

Matt Stosse is the procurement manager for the Connecticut Water, Avon Water, and Heritage Village Water companies in Connecticut and for the Maine Water Company. He is responsible for all procurement activities and accounts payable functions. Connecticut Water and its sister companies serve more than 135,000 customers in 80 communities across Connecticut and Maine.

Matt has spent his entire career at Connecticut Water and has more than 20 years of experience in the drinking water profession. Before becoming procurement manager, Matt was a surface water treatment plant operator, region manager, and in business development for the company's service line protection program. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in soil and water resources from the University of Rhode Island, a master's degree in business from the University of New Haven, and is a Certified Professional Supply Manager from the Institute of Supply Management. He continues to hold Grade 4T and 2D operator licenses in Connecticut.

Matt has been a member of CTAWWA and NEWWA since 2000. He has served as the committee chair for both the CTAWWA Young Professionals and Membership for NEWWA. He is currently on the NEWWA Membership Committee where he has served for nearly 19 years. Matt was also a co-lead for NEWWA's Mentoring Program for more than a decade.

The New England Water Works Association is a nonprofit, independent, member-driven organization dedicated to serving the region's water works professionals and the public interest. It is the oldest and most active regional water works association in the United States. For more than a century, NEWWA has worked to improve and sustain public water supplies, protect public health and safety, and advance the water supply profession. Visit us at newwa.org.

###

Disclaimer

Connecticut Water Service Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 17:36:05 UTC
