Connecticut Water Service : New Protections for Pomperaug River Announced

New Protections for Pomperaug River Announced

Heritage Village Water Co. Low-Flow Operations Plan

Alternate Water Supply Source for Towantic Needs July Through October

SOUTHBURY, Conn. - June 19, 2019 - Today, the Heritage Village Water Co. the CPV Towantic Energy Center, the Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition and the Town of Southbury announced new and significant measures to maintain flows in the Pomperaug River. The measures proactively reduce public water supply demands that could affect river flows on the Pomperaug aquifer.

The first measure is a low-flow water operations plan that was developed through a collaborative effort of the Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition, the Town of Southbury and the Heritage Village Water Co. to reduce water use during low-flow periods. The plan calls for increasing levels of voluntary water conservation based on Pomperaug River flows through targeted conservation messages to Heritage Village Water customers and private well owners.

The second measure is an agreement between Heritage Village Water and the CPV Towantic Energy Center that calls for the entire daily water supply demand of the CPV Towantic facility between July 1 and October 31 to come from Connecticut Water Co.'s other water resources that are outside the Pomperaug basin.

"I applaud Heritage Village Water, the Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition and our town participants for reaching agreements on these important initiatives," stated Jeff Manville, first selectman of Southbury. Manville further stated, "These two initiatives received the strongest support from my office and the Board of Selectman when Heritage Village Water joined Connecticut Water back in 2017. We are pleased the company honored their commitment and the parties worked cooperatively to formalize the plan for the benefit of the Pomperaug River."

David Bjerklie, Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition executive director, stated, "I also commend the Town and Heritage Village Water for this work. This is all about our collective responsibilities to be environmental stewards. Reducing demand on the aquifer during the period of low-flow is a very positive step toward smartly balancing critical public water supply needs with the need to protect aquatic river health. I'm pleased that our science-based approach to water resource management was the foundation of this effort."

Maureen P. Westbrook, VP of customer and regulatory affairs for Heritage Village Water and Connecticut Water, stated, "These agreements show the value and benefit of forming strong relationships to protect the Pomperaug River for current and future generations while providing for public water needs. Heritage Village Water will continue to do its part to promote the wise use of water among customers and invest in infrastructure and conservation initiatives to minimize the use of water supplies in the Pomperaug aquifer." She added, "We appreciate the work of the town leaders, PRWC, and our partners at Milone and MacBroom, who were instrumental in working with all parties over the past two years to make today's announcement possible."

"CPV is pleased to enter into an agreement with the Heritage Village Water Co. to provide an alternate water supply source for the CPV Towantic Energy Center during the Pomperaug aquifer's low-flow periods," said CPV CEO Gary Lambert. "The agreement aligns with CPV's commitment to developing the most efficient, economic and environmentally responsible power projects in the world."

