Connecticut Water Service : New Protections for Pomperaug River Announced

Information on Pomperaug River flows and the corresponding level of voluntary water conservation being requested under the low-flow operations plan is available at www.pomperaug.org/lowflowplan. Currently, the Pomperaug River flows are above conservation thresholds and no voluntary conservation measures are requested.
###
About Connecticut Water, Avon Water and Heritage Village Water
The companies are local water utilities, regulated by the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, which combined provide water service to more than 104,000 customers in 59 Connecticut towns and wastewater services to 3,000 customers in the town of Southbury, Connecticut.
The towns served are Ashford, Avon, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Bolton, Brooklyn, Burlington, Canton, Chester, Clinton, Colchester, Columbia, Coventry, Deep River, Durham, East Granby, East Haddam, East Hampton, East Windsor, Ellington, Enfield, Essex, Farmington, Griswold, Guilford, Hebron, Killingly, Killingworth, Lebanon, Madison, Manchester, Mansfield, Marlborough, Middlebury, Naugatuck, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Oxford, Plainfield, Plymouth, Portland, Prospect, Simsbury, Somers, South Windsor, Southbury, Stafford, Stonington, Suffield, Thomaston, Thompson, Tolland, Vernon, Voluntown, Waterbury, Westbrook, Willington, Windsor Locks and Woodstock.
About the Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition
PRWC's mission is to ensure plentiful high quality water in the Pomperaug Watershed communities through the use of science and education. We share our knowledge and expertise with others committed to the protection of the vital water resources upon which we all depend. PRWC accomplishes its mission by employing the latest science to advance best management of the watershed and by creating a partnership of local governments, businesses, private individuals, scientists and environmental groups who work collaboratively to protect the health and vibrancy of the Watershed.
PRWC's programs and services include: development and acquisition of scientific watershed and river data; provision of technical assistance on environmental challenges; and facilitation of educational programs. All of PRWC's programs and activities underscore our collective roles as stewards of our environment and promote good habits to keep our watershed and rivers healthy.
About the CPV Towantic Energy Center
The CPV Towantic Energy Center (CPV Towantic) is an 805-megawatt,natural-gas-fueledcombined-cycle electric generating facility operating in the Woodruff Hill Industrial Park in Oxford, Connecticut. The facility generates enough electricity to power nearly 800,000 homes, helping Connecticut to safely meet its demand for energy with reliable, cost-effective and environmentally responsible low emissions generation. Displacing the need for older, less efficient generators, CPV Towantic lowers overall emissions and improves the state's environmental profile. CPV Towantic's innovative design also incorporates advanced air-coolingtechnology which conserves natural resources by reducing water use by approximately 85% compared to traditional facilities. The project is owned by Competitive Power Ventures, Inc. and its partners, including Osaka Gas USA, and is being managed by CPV and operated by NAES Corporation. For more information: http://cpv.com/our-projects/cpv-towantic/
News Media Contacts: