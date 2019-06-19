Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Connecticut Water Service Inc    CTWS

CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC

(CTWS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Connecticut Water Service : New Protections for Pomperaug River Announced

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 12:59pm EDT

New Protections for Pomperaug River Announced

Heritage Village Water Co. Low-Flow Operations Plan

Alternate Water Supply Source for Towantic Needs July Through October

SOUTHBURY, Conn. - June 19, 2019 - Today, the Heritage Village Water Co. the CPV Towantic Energy Center, the Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition and the Town of Southbury announced new and significant measures to maintain flows in the Pomperaug River. The measures proactively reduce public water supply demands that could affect river flows on the Pomperaug aquifer.

The first measure is a low-flow water operations plan that was developed through a collaborative effort of the Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition, the Town of Southbury and the Heritage Village Water Co. to reduce water use during low-flow periods. The plan calls for increasing levels of voluntary water conservation based on Pomperaug River flows through targeted conservation messages to Heritage Village Water customers and private well owners.

The second measure is an agreement between Heritage Village Water and the CPV Towantic Energy Center that calls for the entire daily water supply demand of the CPV Towantic facility between July 1 and October 31 to come from Connecticut Water Co.'s other water resources that are outside the Pomperaug basin.

"I applaud Heritage Village Water, the Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition and our town participants for reaching agreements on these important initiatives," stated Jeff Manville, first selectman of Southbury. Manville further stated, "These two initiatives received the strongest support from my office and the Board of Selectman when Heritage Village Water joined Connecticut Water back in 2017. We are pleased the company honored their commitment and the parties worked cooperatively to formalize the plan for the benefit of the Pomperaug River."

David Bjerklie, Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition executive director, stated, "I also commend the Town and Heritage Village Water for this work. This is all about our collective responsibilities to be environmental stewards. Reducing demand on the aquifer during the period of low-flow is a very positive step toward smartly balancing critical public water supply needs with the need to protect aquatic river health. I'm pleased that our science-based approach to water resource management was the foundation of this effort."

Maureen P. Westbrook, VP of customer and regulatory affairs for Heritage Village Water and Connecticut Water, stated, "These agreements show the value and benefit of forming strong relationships to protect the Pomperaug River for current and future generations while providing for public water needs. Heritage Village Water will continue to do its part to promote the wise use of water among customers and invest in infrastructure and conservation initiatives to minimize the use of water supplies in the Pomperaug aquifer." She added, "We appreciate the work of the town leaders, PRWC, and our partners at Milone and MacBroom, who were instrumental in working with all parties over the past two years to make today's announcement possible."

"CPV is pleased to enter into an agreement with the Heritage Village Water Co. to provide an alternate water supply source for the CPV Towantic Energy Center during the Pomperaug aquifer's low-flow periods," said CPV CEO Gary Lambert. "The agreement aligns with CPV's commitment to developing the most efficient, economic and environmentally responsible power projects in the world."

(More)

Information on Pomperaug River flows and the corresponding level of voluntary water conservation being requested under the low-flow operations plan is available at www.pomperaug.org/lowflowplan. Currently, the Pomperaug River flows are above conservation thresholds and no voluntary conservation measures are requested.

###

About Connecticut Water, Avon Water and Heritage Village Water

The companies are local water utilities, regulated by the Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, which combined provide water service to more than 104,000 customers in 59 Connecticut towns and wastewater services to 3,000 customers in the town of Southbury, Connecticut.

The towns served are Ashford, Avon, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Bolton, Brooklyn, Burlington, Canton, Chester, Clinton, Colchester, Columbia, Coventry, Deep River, Durham, East Granby, East Haddam, East Hampton, East Windsor, Ellington, Enfield, Essex, Farmington, Griswold, Guilford, Hebron, Killingly, Killingworth, Lebanon, Madison, Manchester, Mansfield, Marlborough, Middlebury, Naugatuck, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Oxford, Plainfield, Plymouth, Portland, Prospect, Simsbury, Somers, South Windsor, Southbury, Stafford, Stonington, Suffield, Thomaston, Thompson, Tolland, Vernon, Voluntown, Waterbury, Westbrook, Willington, Windsor Locks and Woodstock.

About the Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition

PRWC's mission is to ensure plentiful high quality water in the Pomperaug Watershed communities through the use of science and education. We share our knowledge and expertise with others committed to the protection of the vital water resources upon which we all depend. PRWC accomplishes its mission by employing the latest science to advance best management of the watershed and by creating a partnership of local governments, businesses, private individuals, scientists and environmental groups who work collaboratively to protect the health and vibrancy of the Watershed.

PRWC's programs and services include: development and acquisition of scientific watershed and river data; provision of technical assistance on environmental challenges; and facilitation of educational programs. All of PRWC's programs and activities underscore our collective roles as stewards of our environment and promote good habits to keep our watershed and rivers healthy.

About the CPV Towantic Energy Center

The CPV Towantic Energy Center (CPV Towantic) is an 805-megawatt,natural-gas-fueledcombined-cycle electric generating facility operating in the Woodruff Hill Industrial Park in Oxford, Connecticut. The facility generates enough electricity to power nearly 800,000 homes, helping Connecticut to safely meet its demand for energy with reliable, cost-effective and environmentally responsible low emissions generation. Displacing the need for older, less efficient generators, CPV Towantic lowers overall emissions and improves the state's environmental profile. CPV Towantic's innovative design also incorporates advanced air-coolingtechnology which conserves natural resources by reducing water use by approximately 85% compared to traditional facilities. The project is owned by Competitive Power Ventures, Inc. and its partners, including Osaka Gas USA, and is being managed by CPV and operated by NAES Corporation. For more information: http://cpv.com/our-projects/cpv-towantic/

News Media Contacts:

(More)

Heritage Village/Connecticut Water - Dan Meaney at 860-664-6016 or dmeaney@ctwater.comPomperaug River Watershed Association - Dave Bjerklie at 203-263-0076or info@pomperaug.orgCPV Towantic Energy Center - Jennifer Villarreal at 781-817-8978 or jvillarreal@cpv.com

Town of Southbury, Jeff Manville at 203-262-0647or selectman@southbury-ct.gov

(More)

Disclaimer

Connecticut Water Service Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 16:58:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE
12:59pCONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE : New Protections for Pomperaug River Announced
PU
06/05Maine Water Files Initial Environmental Permit Applications for New Saco Riv..
GL
05/31CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/10CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC / CT : Results of Operations and Financial Conditi..
AQ
05/09CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE : Shareholders Elect Directors and Ratify Auditors at ..
AQ
05/09CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE : Increases Cash Dividend on Common Shares by Nearly 5..
AQ
05/08CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08Connecticut Water Service Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
05/08PART I, ITEM 2 : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/06CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC / CT : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 123 M
EBIT 2019 38,3 M
Net income 2019 26,4 M
Debt 2019 364 M
Yield 2019 1,92%
P/E ratio 2019 31,53
P/E ratio 2020 27,19
EV / Sales 2019 9,70x
EV / Sales 2020 9,29x
Capitalization 828 M
Chart CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC
Duration : Period :
Connecticut Water Service Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 69,0 $
Spread / Average Target 1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David Charles Benoit President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carol P. Wallace Chairman
Robert J. Doffek Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Controller
Heather L. Hunt Independent Director
Mary Ann Hanley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE INC1.73%845
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY29.58%20 590
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LTD8.27%13 458
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED8.00%5 401
CHONGQING WATER GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.98%4 073
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DE MINAS GERAIS8.89%2 023
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About