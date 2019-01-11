ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. to Host 2018 Fourth Quarter Results Conference Call on January 24, 2019

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the “Company” or “ConnectOne”), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that it plans to release results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 before the market opens on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on January 24, 2019 to review the Company's financial performance and operating results.



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Frank Sorrentino III and Chief Financial Officer William S. Burns will host the call. The conference call dial-in number is 856-344-9316, access code 5122542. Please dial in at least five minutes before the start of the call to register. An audio webcast of the conference call will be available to the public, on a listen-only basis, via the "Investor Relations" link on the Company's website https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com .

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 24, 2019 and ending on Thursday, January 31, 2019 by dialing 719-457-0820, access code 5122542. An online archive of the webcast will be available following the completion of the conference call at https://www.ConnectOneBank.com or at http://ir.connectonebank.com .

