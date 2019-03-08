ConocoPhillips : Arbitrator Awards ConocoPhillips More Than $8 Billion In Venezuela Nationalization Case

By Maria Armental



Venezuela was ordered to pay more than $8 billion to ConocoPhillips (COP) over assets expropriated in 2007, a World Bank tribunal ruled Friday.

The $8.75 billion unanimous award is the latest that ties to a nationalization spree spearheaded by the late socialist President Hugo Chavez to secure greater control over key economic sectors, especially the oil industry.

The World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, or ICSID, ruled in 2013 that the expropriation of ConocoPhillips' investments in the Hamaca and Petrozuata heavy crude oil projects and the offshore Corocoro development project violated international law.

The latest ruling addressed compensation, and the timing and manner of payment have yet to the determined, ConocoPhillips said.

"We welcome the ICSID tribunal's decision, which upholds the principle that governments cannot unlawfully expropriate private investments without paying compensation," ConocoPhillips General Counsel Kelly B. Rose said in a statement.

