ConocoPhillips

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
My previous session
News 
News

ConocoPhillips : Arbitrator Awards ConocoPhillips More Than $8 Billion In Venezuela Nationalization Case -- Update

03/08/2019 | 01:57pm EST

By Maria Armental

Venezuela has been ordered to pay more than $8 billion to ConocoPhillips (COP) over assets expropriated in 2007, according to a ruling from a World Bank tribunal.

The $8.75 billion unanimous award is the latest that ties to a nationalization spree spearheaded by the late socialist President Hugo Chavez to secure greater control over key economic sectors, especially the oil industry.

The World Bank's International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes, or ICSID, ruled in 2013 that the expropriation of ConocoPhillips's investments in the Hamaca and Petrozuata heavy-crude oil projects and the offshore Corocoro development project violated international law.

The latest ruling addressed compensation, and the timing and manner of payment have yet to the determined, ConocoPhillips said in a Friday statement.

"We welcome the ICSID tribunal's decision, which upholds the principle that governments cannot unlawfully expropriate private investments without paying compensation," said Kelly B. Rose, a ConocoPhillips senior vice president.

Last year, a separate arbitration panel awarded ConocoPhillips about $2 billion in a judgment against Venezuela's state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS -4.05% 65.18 Delayed Quote.8.98%
WTI -0.90% 55.9 Delayed Quote.24.27%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 35 381 M
EBIT 2019 7 079 M
Net income 2019 4 117 M
Debt 2019 8 595 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,50
P/E ratio 2020 15,69
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
Capitalization 77 083 M
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 77,8 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Evert Wallette Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harald Johan Norvik Independent Director
Robert A. Niblock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS8.98%77 083
CNOOC LTD9.54%75 661
EOG RESOURCES INC.5.42%52 988
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION7.84%49 275
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD8.77%32 854
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD1.43%27 287
