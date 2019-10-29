Log in
ConocoPhillips

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
ConocoPhillips Beats Wall Street Forecasts For Adjusted Profit

10/29/2019

By Micah Maidenberg

ConocoPhillips (COP) profit rose in the third quarter, driven higher by the energy producer's sale of assets in the U.K.

Conoco on Tuesday reported a profit of $3.1 billion, or $2.74 a share, compared with $1.9 billion, or a $1.59 share, the year earlier.

The company's reported a profit excluding special items of 82 cents a share, surpassing analysts' predictions by 10 cents, according to FactSet.

In September, the company completed it sale of Conoco subsidiaries that held its exploration and production assets in the U.K. That divestiture generated $2.2 billion in proceeds, Conoco said Tuesday.

The Houston-based company said it produced 1.32 million barrels equivalent a day in the third quarter, excluding Libya.

Conoco's realized price weakened to $47.07 in the quarter from $57.71 per barrel of oil equivalent a year ago.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS -1.19% 55.68 Delayed Quote.-9.62%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.23% 60.92 Delayed Quote.14.59%
WTI -1.33% 55.06 Delayed Quote.24.82%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 34 577 M
EBIT 2019 8 081 M
Net income 2019 5 271 M
Debt 2019 5 939 M
Yield 2019 2,36%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,96x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
Capitalization 61 813 M
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 72,00  $
Last Close Price 55,68  $
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Evert Wallette Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Niblock Lead Independent Director
Jody L. Freeman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS-9.62%61 813
CNOOC LIMITED0.16%69 366
EOG RESOURCES INC.-16.89%41 234
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-30.71%37 819
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.28%30 702
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LTD-6.90%24 876
