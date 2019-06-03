Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ConocoPhillips    COP

CONOCOPHILLIPS

(COP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ConocoPhillips : Britain's INEOS to invest $2 billion in Saudi petrochemical complex

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 04:28am EDT
Ratcliffe, CEO of British petrochemicals company INEOS, poses for a portrait with the Canary Wharf financial district seen behind, ahead of a news conference announcing the launch of a British America's Cup sailing team in London, Britain

(Reuters) - Billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS said on Monday it would invest $2 billion (£1.6 billion) to build three plants that would form part of petrochemical complex being developed in Saudi Arabia by state-owned Saudi Aramco and France's Total.

INEOS' plants would be part of a $5 billion complex called Project Amiral that aimed to supply more than $4 billion of derivatives and speciality chemicals, the company said.

"We are bringing advanced downstream technology which will add value and create further jobs in the kingdom," Ratcliffe, INEOS' chairman, said in a statement to announce the deal with Aramco and Total.

The energy and chemicals firm said the plants would have access to competitive raw materials and energy, as well as infrastructure to serve customers in the region and Asia.

INEOS is one of the largest producers of acrylonitrile, a toxic liquid used to make artificial fibres and other polymers. One of the three plants would be a acrylonitrile plant, the company said.

Paul Overment, chief executive of INEOS Nitriles, said demand for acrylonitrile was outpacing economic growth.

INEOS said this year it was investing 3 billion euros (£2.7 billion) in Belgium to build an ethane gas cracker to produce the chemicals needed for plastics and synthetic products and a propane dehydrogenation unit. That investment was the firm's biggest to date.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 0.02% 58.96 Delayed Quote.-5.44%
TOTAL -0.86% 46.28 Real-time Quote.1.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CONOCOPHILLIPS
04:28aCONOCOPHILLIPS : Britain's INEOS to invest $2 billion in Saudi petrochemical com..
RE
06/01CONOCOPHILLIPS : Exploration closing branch in Azerbaijan
AQ
05/31CONOCOPHILLIPS : Chevron to Become Second Firm to Pull out of North Sea Explorat..
AQ
05/23Energy ETFs Follow Oil Prices Lower
DJ
05/22CONOCOPHILLIPS : Exploration closing branch in Azerbaijan
AQ
05/22CONOCOPHILLIPS : Premier Aurora oil and gas operator agreement gets 1 thumbs up,..
AQ
05/20CONOCOPHILLIPS : to Hold Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, Jul..
BU
05/16CONOCOPHILLIPS : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/14ConocoPhillips will not chase expensive Permian deals, CEO says
RE
05/10CONOCOPHILLIPS : LME appoints first chairwoman in its history
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 38 509 M
EBIT 2019 9 486 M
Net income 2019 5 679 M
Debt 2019 5 530 M
Yield 2019 2,11%
P/E ratio 2019 12,41
P/E ratio 2020 12,96
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
Capitalization 66 635 M
Chart CONOCOPHILLIPS
Duration : Period :
ConocoPhillips Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CONOCOPHILLIPS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 80,1 $
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan M. Lance Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew J. Fox Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Donald Evert Wallette Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Harald Johan Norvik Independent Director
Robert A. Niblock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.44%66 635
CNOOC LTD5.10%72 696
EOG RESOURCES INC.-6.11%47 517
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-18.92%37 222
ANADARKO PETROLEUM60.52%35 334
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD10.84%32 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About